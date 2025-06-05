Teens can score high-paying jobs, report finds

Teens aren’t boxed into minimum wage jobs, as a new report highlighted the top 15 highest-paying jobs that don’t require college degrees or formal experience.

Nathan Soto, a career expert, shared his insights with ConsumerAffairs, including where teens can look for higher-paying jobs.

Soto explained that being open and willing to learn can open many doors for young people on the job hunt.

While the job market can be fierce, teens don’t have to wait until they graduate college to start earning experience. And they also don’t have to accept minimum wage.

A new report from Resume Genius highlights the top 15 highest-paying jobs for teens, none of which require college degrees or formal training or experience.

Nathan Soto, a career expert at Resume Genius, also shared insights with ConsumerAffairs on the state of the job market for young people, where teens can look for jobs, and more.

“What’s important for teens to know is that they don’t have to settle for low-paying, low-skilled work,” Soto told ConsumerAffairs.

“There are real opportunities to learn, grow, and earn, even before graduating from high school. Many employers are actively looking for young people with strong communication skills, reliability, and a positive attitude. And as more teens take on roles with leadership and technical components, they’re gaining experience that will serve them for years to come.”

Highest-paying jobs for teens

The list was compiled by researchers from Resume Genius who: sourced data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, focused on jobs with at least 20,000 employed teens (ages 16–19), and cross-referenced job titles using BLS’s Occupational Outlook Handbook data to find the hourly income.

Here’s a look at that list:

Food service manager

Median hourly wage: $31.40

Number of teens employed: 33,000

Carpenter

Median hourly wage: $28.51

Number of teens employed: 32,000

Retail supervisor

Median hourly wage: $25.01

Number of teens employed: 37,000

Automotive service technician

Median hourly wage: $23.88

Number of teens employed: 44,000

Administrative assistant

Median hourly wage: $22.82

Number of teens employed: 15,000

Construction worker

Median hourly wage: $22.14

Number of teens employed: 104,000

Office clerk

Median hourly wage: $20.97

Number of teens employed: 63,000

Customer service representative

Median hourly wage: $20.59

Number of teens employed: 236,000

Delivery truck driver

Median hourly wage: $20.56

Number of teens employed: 47,000

Landscaping worker

Median hourly wage: $19.13

Number of teens employed: 74,000

Nursing assistant

Median hourly wage: $18.96

Number of teens employed: 68,000

Security guard

Median hourly wage: $18.46

Number of teens employed: 18,000

Courier

Median hourly wage: $18.44

Number of teens employed: 30,000

Stocker

Median hourly wage: $18.12

Number of teens employed: 188,000

Packager

Median hourly wage: $18.12

Number of teens employed: 53,000

The teen job market

“The teen job market today is much more dynamic than just flipping burgers or folding clothes (though those are still fine first-time jobs),” Soto explained. “Many high-paying jobs for teens exist: positions like food service manager, carpenter, and automotive technician. These positions pay median hourly wages in the $23 to $31 range, well above minimum wage.”

Specifics of the job hunt

Soto explained that every role is different, but teens can certainly find jobs that pay above minimum wage and that set them up for success.

Additionally, he recommended starting a basic LinkedIn profile, attending school career fairs, going to community events, and exploring job fairs as helpful ways to land higher-paying jobs.

“A high school diploma and a willingness to learn can go a long way. Entry-level roles like landscaping or stocking shelves often offer on-the-job training,” he said.

“More specialized roles, like nursing assistants or mechanics, may call for certification or vocational training, but those paths are increasingly within reach for teens through apprenticeships and school programs.”