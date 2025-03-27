Doctors offer advice for countering the resurgence of measles in the US

Once considered largely eradicated in the United States, measles is making a troubling comeback. Doctors say it’s fueled by declining vaccination rates and growing vaccine hesitancy.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting a measles outbreak, saying the number of cases in the state surged from 10 to 23 in one week.

Health experts at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles are urgently addressing the resurgence, emphasizing the severity of the disease and the importance of vaccination. Dr. Jonathan Grein, director of Hospital Epidemiology, and Dr. Priya Soni, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s, have issued some advice to families.

"Many people underestimate measles, thinking it’s just a rash," Soni warned in a press release. "But it can be life-threatening. One in five children with measles requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia, a leading cause of measles-related deaths. Furthermore, one in 1,000 children can suffer encephalitis, a dangerous brain swelling that can cause permanent brain damage."

Highly contagious

Measles is highly contagious, spreading easily through the air. Grein explained that measles is one of the most infectious diseases there is. You don't even need to be in direct contact with an infected person to contract it.

Initial symptoms often mimic other viral illnesses, including fever, muscle aches, and headaches. These are followed by a cough, runny nose, and red eyes, culminating in the characteristic rash that begins on the face and spreads throughout the body. Importantly, individuals can be contagious several days before the rash appears.

If a child is suspected of having measles, Soni said parents should immediately contact their pediatrician instead of going to a hospital emergency room. The objective is to prevent potential exposure to other children in the waiting room.

Treatment for measles is supportive, focusing on managing fever, hydration, and rest in isolation. There is no specific measles treatment, Grein said.

Vaccination remains the most effective protection. The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is 97% effective after two doses. Soni said it is one of the most effective vaccines we have.

