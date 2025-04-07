Second child dies of measles in Texas; RFK Jr. attends her funeral

A measles outbreak that has swept through parts of Texas claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl last week, prompting public mourning — and public reckoning — for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose past vaccine skepticism has come under renewed scrutiny.

The girl, who was unvaccinated and had no underlying conditions, died of measles pulmonary failure early Thursday at a hospital in Lubbock, marking only the second confirmed measles death in the U.S. in a decade. Hospital officials at UMC Health System confirmed the cause of death Sunday, hours before Kennedy attended her funeral.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy called the death a tragedy and stated:

“The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

The remark marks a dramatic shift from statements Kennedy made just weeks ago, when he claimed — despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary — that the measles vaccine "causes deaths every year." His comments then drew sharp criticism from scientists, physicians, and public health leaders.

A warning sign

Public health experts fear this may only be the beginning of a troubling trend. “With two, maybe three deaths already, I don’t think it’s implausible that we’ll see more,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist specializing in infectious disease outbreaks.

“This is what measles does,” said Peter Marks, the former top vaccine regulator at the FDA, who was recently ousted from his post, told The New York Tiimes. “Unless we dramatically change course, drastically change course, it’s going to be a problem.”

Helen Branswell, writing in the health journal Stat, who has been covering the outbreak extensively, reports that vaccine rates in some parts of the country — including areas of Texas — have dropped below herd immunity thresholds, increasing the risk for further outbreaks.

Measles by the numbers

Measles is extremely contagious — in fact, it's one of the most contagious viruses known. One person with measles can infect up to 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who come into close contact.

The basic reproduction number (R₀) for measles is 12 to 18, meaning each infected person can pass it to 12–18 others in a susceptible population. For comparison: COVID-19 (original strain): R₀ ≈ 2–3 Influenza: R₀ ≈ 1.3

😷 How it spreads: Through airborne respiratory droplets (coughing, sneezing, even breathing)

The virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours

You can catch it just by being in the same room where an infected person was recently present 🛡️ Prevention: The MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is highly effective: 1 dose: ~93% effective 2 doses: ~97% effective

If you’re unsure about your vaccine status or exposure risk, it’s a good idea to check with a healthcare provider — especially during outbreaks. Would you like info on how to get vaccinated or who should get tested?