What to know about the measles outbreak in Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the health departments in Texas and New Mexico, are closely monitoring a measles outbreak that started in West Texas and has now spread into New Mexico.

As of February 21, 2025, the CDC reported over 90 cases of measles, with three outbreaks so far this year, and over 90% of cases related to these outbreaks. The CDC defines an outbreak as “three or more related cases.”

While the CDC plans to update its statistics weekly, so far, the majority of cases have been in children between the ages of 5 and 19. Additionally, 95% of those infected have not been vaccinated.

Health officials believe that the number of cases is actually far more than what’s been reported. They explained that some parents may not know their children have been infected with the measles, while others may simply not report the cases to local health officials.

What areas are most affected?

Measles cases have been reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) since late January 2025. Of the 90+ cases reported so far, 16 patients have been hospitalized.

Gaines County, Texas, has the highest number of measles cases so far, at 57 and counting. However, several other counties in Texas, and now neighboring states, are involved in the outbreaks.

According to the Texas DSHS, here are the counties involved in the measles outbreaks:

Dawson

Ector

Lubbock

Lynn

Terry

Yoakum

On February 3, 2025, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a notice to residents in Lea County, which borders Gaines County, Texas, about the measles outbreaks. On February 11, 2025, the New Mexico Department of Health reported its first measles case in a Lea County teenager, and since then, nine cases have been confirmed in the state.

Both the Texas DSHS and New Mexico Department of Health websites include information about specific locations where outbreaks were confirmed so consumers can track and monitor any potential symptoms.

Currently, it remains to be seen whether these outbreaks will reach other states across the country. According to former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, he believes that other states with low measles vaccination rates are likely to be the most susceptible to future outbreaks.

See his full comments here:

Signs and symptoms

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus. According to the CDC, if one person is infected with measles, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will also become infected if they aren’t vaccinated.

Measles spreads when someone with the infection coughs or sneezes near others. The CDC says that being in the same room with someone infected – even up to two hours after an infected person has been in the same room – can lead to the spread of the virus.

Kids are the most susceptible to the virus, and symptoms are most likely to appear between seven and 14 days after contact with someone who has it. The most common symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and rash.

Vaccination is the best prevention

The CDC and state health departments say that vaccination is the best prevention against the measles virus. Two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) are about 97% effective at protecting against measles; one dose of the vaccine is 93% effective.

“It is important to get up to date on vaccinations now, especially if you or your children are not fully immunized for measles,” Dr. Miranda Durham, New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, said in a news release.

Many locations across Texas and New Mexico are offering MMR vaccine clinics for free.

For those who become infected, health experts encourage staying home and away from others, and immediately contacting your health care professionals. Consumers can also report any suspected cases to their local health department.

