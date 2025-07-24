Smartphones threaten children’s well-being, study warns

Excessive smartphone use linked to reduced attention span and lower academic performance.

Strong correlation between screen time and increased rates of anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances in children.

Smartphone use has been shown to reduce the quality of family interaction and hinder social skill development.

A new study published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities has sounded an alarm about the growing risks smartphones pose to children’s mental, emotional, and cognitive development.

The international team of researchers behind the study found compelling evidence that increasing smartphone use among children is linked to a wide range of harmful developmental effects, many of which could have long-term consequences.

One of the most critical findings of the study is that children who spend more than three hours a day on smartphones exhibit significantly lower academic performance. The researchers noted that constant exposure to digital content — particularly entertainment-based platforms such as short-form videos and mobile games — diminishes children's ability to focus, reduces memory retention, and weakens problem-solving skills.

"Smartphones are training children to seek constant stimulation and instant gratification," the report’s authors wrote. "This rewires attention mechanisms in the developing brain, making sustained focus in educational settings more difficult."

Mental health threats

The study also draws a direct connection between smartphone overuse and deteriorating mental health. Children who frequently use smartphones were more likely to report symptoms of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and chronic sleep issues. Night-time usage, in particular, was cited as a major disruptor of natural sleep rhythms, leading to mood instability and fatigue during the day.

Social media was identified as a particularly harmful factor. Researchers found that children exposed to constant social comparison, cyberbullying, and unrealistic portrayals of life online are more prone to low self-esteem and body image issues.

The study suggests that smartphones are eroding vital human connections during a critical developmental stage. Children who engage with devices during meals or family time were found to have poorer relationships with parents and siblings. Moreover, reliance on digital interaction appears to hinder real-world social skills, such as empathy, eye contact, and emotional regulation.

The researchers urge parents to establish clear boundaries around smartphone use, encouraging device-free time for play, reading, and conversation. They also recommend that policymakers consider stricter regulations around marketing digital content to children and expand public education about the developmental dangers of screen overexposure.