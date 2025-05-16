The most popular baby names and how they compare between states

Liam, Noah and Oliver were the three most popular baby names for boys in 2024, Social Security card applications show.

Olivia, Emma and Amelia were the three most popular baby names for girls.

The most popular baby names are largely present across all states, but there are some variations.

Liam and Olivia continued to be the most popular baby names in 2024, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

Liam has been the most popular baby name for boys since 2017, while Olivia has been the most popular baby name for girls since 2019, records show.

Theodore skyrocketed into the top five most popular male baby names for the first time in 2024.

And for females, Mia reached the top five most popular baby names for the first time in 2024.

How baby names compare among states

Generally, the most popular baby names overall were present in every state.

For instance, Liam, the most popular male baby name nationally, is ranked in the top five in 46 states, including the District of Columbia.

Olivia, the most popular female name in the U.S., ranks in the top five in 47 states.

Still, there are a few exceptions.

Theodore and Henry had significant but lower popularity, appearing in the top five names of 27 and 24 states, respectively.

Sophia also appeared in top five lists of 21 states, including Florida and Illinois, despite not being among the top five most popular baby names for girls overall.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.