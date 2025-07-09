Nissan develops a competitively priced EV sedan ... but you can't get it here

U.S. EV buyers face a market dominated by costly SUVs and trucks, with few affordable options under $30,000.

China churns out low-cost electric cars, some under $10,000, fueling exports to Southeast Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Regulatory hurdles and consumer preferences keep most of these bargain EVs out of American showrooms—for now.

As electric vehicles gain ground globally, a stark divide is emerging: American roads are filling up with large, expensive electric SUVs and trucks, while China and other overseas markets enjoy a flood of low-cost EVs aimed at budget-conscious drivers.

In the United States, automakers have focused on high-margin models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Tesla’s SUV lineup, often priced well above $40,000. Smaller, inexpensive EVs remain scarce, leaving many American consumers unable to find truly affordable electric alternatives.

Meanwhile, China has become a powerhouse of cheap electric mobility, producing dozens of models that cost less than $15,000—or even under $5,000 in some cases, like the wildly popular Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. These vehicles are increasingly finding buyers outside China, particularly in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America, where city-friendly size and low prices make them attractive.

European streets, for example, now host models like the MG4 and BYD Dolphin, offering affordable electric options far below typical U.S. price points.

Nissan's N7

Nissan has successfully developed and introduced the N7 mid-sized electric sedan. It's selling well in China and Nissan now plans to export it to other global markets, except for the U.S.

Some reviewers have said the N7 resembles a newer Nissan Altima. "It's a clean, if nondescript sedan with headlights clearly inspired by the Ariya," the car site CarBuzz said.

Despite this growing output inexpensive Chinese EVs abroad, most are unlikely to reach American shores soon, hampered by steep tariffs, safety regulations, and geopolitical tensions.

However, industry watchers say the tide could slowly shift, with companies like GM teasing sub-$35,000 EVs for the U.S. market in coming years. For now, the gap between America’s pricey EV landscape and the bargain-filled markets overseas remains as wide as ever.