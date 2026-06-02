Here’s how McDonald’s plans to keep you as a customer

McDonald’s has unveiled “McDonald’s > NEXT,” a new corporate strategy focused on growth, productivity, and restaurant modernization.

The initiative emphasizes digital technology, menu innovation, operational efficiency, and global expansion.

Company leaders say the plan is designed to help McDonald’s adapt to changing consumer expectations while accelerating long-term growth.

McDonald’s this week unveiled “McDonald’s > NEXT,” a new strategic framework aimed at accelerating growth, improving productivity, and modernizing operations across its global restaurant network.

The initiative outlines what McDonald’s describes as its next era of growth. The strategy builds on the fast-food giant’s ongoing investments in digital ordering, restaurant technology, menu innovation, and customer experience.

Company executives said the plan is intended to help McDonald’s respond to changing consumer expectations while strengthening its competitive position in an increasingly crowded quick-service restaurant market.

More technology

Under the > NEXT framework, McDonald’s plans to further expand its use of technology throughout its operations, including digital ordering platforms, loyalty programs, and data-driven customer engagement. The company is also expected to continue investing in restaurant modernization and operational improvements designed to enhance speed, convenience, and consistency.

“Traditional competitors are upgrading their menus, and a new wave of specialists are emerging and redefining taste and quality across chicken, beef, and beverages,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote in a memo.

“In a world where every restaurant is a swipe away, there is no such thing as second place.”

The initiative comes as McDonald’s pursues ambitious expansion goals. The company has previously outlined plans to grow its global footprint significantly while increasing engagement through its mobile app and loyalty ecosystem.

Twin goals

Industry analysts say the strategy reflects emerging trends across the restaurant sector, where brands are relying more heavily on technology, personalization, and operational efficiency to meet twin goals: attract customers and improve profitability.

While McDonald’s has not positioned > NEXT as a single product launch or restaurant concept, the initiative serves as a roadmap for how the company intends to evolve its business over the coming years.

With more than 45,000 restaurants worldwide, McDonald’s remains one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. Through > NEXT, the company is signaling that future growth will depend as much on technology and customer experience as on its traditional menu offerings.