In-N-Out Burger eyes Tennessee for 35 new restaurants

Snyder cites challenges of raising a family and doing business in California as reasons for her move

In-N-Out will open a new office in Franklin, Tennessee to support its southeastern expansion

Company maintains firm stance against broader East Coast expansion, saying “Florida has begged us”

Lynsi Snyder, the billionaire president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, announced she is leaving California and relocating to Tennessee as the iconic burger brand opens a new eastern territory office to support its expansion into the southeastern U.S.

In a recent appearance on the Relatable podcast hosted by Allie Beth Stuckey, Snyder said the company is building a new office in Franklin, Tennessee — part of a larger move to establish a presence in the state where In-N-Out plans to open 35 restaurants.

“We’re building an office in Franklin, so I’m actually moving out there,” Snyder said. “There’s a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here.”

Snyder, the only grandchild of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder, has long been the face of the famously family-run burger chain. Despite her move, she assured customers that California remains central to the company’s identity. “The bulk of our stores are still going to be here in California,” she said.

Florida has "begged" for new burger joints

In February, In-N-Out announced plans to close its Irvine, Calif., headquarters and consolidate its two West Coast offices into a single facility in Baldwin Park, the city where the first In-N-Out stand opened in 1948. Snyder told Stuckey the Irvine office is expected to close by 2030.

The new Tennessee office is part of a carefully planned expansion, Snyder said. In-N-Out famously adheres to a strict logistics model that requires a patty production facility within 300 miles of any location, a constraint that has limited its national footprint. Still, the company is growing steadily into the American South and Midwest.

Despite interest from states like Florida and others on the East Coast, Snyder said she remains committed to a more selective expansion strategy.

“Florida has begged us and we’re still saying no,” she said. “You know, the East Coast states, we’re still saying no. You know, we’re able to reach Tennessee from our Texas warehouse.”

Snyder’s relocation underscores a broader trend of California-based business leaders relocating to states like Texas and Tennessee, often citing more favorable conditions for business and family life. In-N-Out’s East Coast fans may have to keep waiting—but for Tennessee burger lovers, the wait is almost over.