Gmail phishing attacks increasing, passkey upgrade recommended

Google confirms a surge in sophisticated phishing attacks targeting Gmail accounts.

The company urges users to upgrade security by setting up passkeys, a stronger defense than traditional passwords.

Experts warn that AI-driven phishing scams are evolving fast, making immediate action critical.

Google has confirmed growing security concerns around Gmail accounts, warning users about an uptick in phishing attacks that mimic official Google support to steal login credentials. The tech giant has issued clear guidance: users should bolster their account security by setting up passkeys to guard against these evolving threats.

According to cybersecurity firm Check Point, Google is now the second-most impersonated brand in global phishing scams, just behind Microsoft. The latest wave of attacks cleverly mimics Google’s own security protocols, tricking users into sharing sensitive information. Google emphasized it will never call users to reset passwords or troubleshoot accounts—if someone contacts you claiming otherwise, it’s a scam.

To fight back, Google is recommending the adoption of passkeys. Unlike passwords, which can be guessed or phished, passkeys are securely stored on a user's device and verified using biometrics, PINs, or similar methods. This new authentication standard is designed to be phishing-resistant and easier to use across devices.

The warning comes at a time when AI-driven cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, with the FBI also cautioning that these evolving threats are harder to detect. "It's time to act now," Google advises, stressing that even though passwords and two-factor authentication are still available as backups, passkeys provide the strongest defense.

With phishing scams and password attacks rising dramatically, security experts are urging users to upgrade their Gmail and other accounts immediately to avoid falling victim.

Microsoft has recently implemented a similar system, called Passwords by Default.

How to set up passkey

Not clear on what a passkey is and how it works? Google has detailed instructions that will guide you through the process.

As for what it is, passkey is an encrypted piece of code that is stored on your desktop, laptop, smartphone or other device. Once it's there, you will no longer have to use your password on that machine.

An important point: the passkey is stored on your machine and is unique to that machine. If you have a smartphone and a laptop, you will need to install it on both of them.

If you're not a software maven, this may not make a lot of sense to you but just follow Google's instructions -- in order -- and it will be a very easy process.