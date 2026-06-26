If you have been a scam victim, you’re likely to be targeted again

Scam victims are often targeted again. Fraud experts say "reloading"— where criminals repeatedly contact previous victims — is a well-established tactic.

Victim information is valuable . Scammers buy, sell, and share lists of people who have already fallen for fraud because they are viewed as more likely to respond again.

No one knows exactly how common it is. While researchers agree repeat victimization is widespread, there are no reliable national statistics measuring how many scam victims are targeted a second time.

Falling victim to a scam can be devastating, but for many consumers, the ordeal doesn't end with the first financial loss.

Consumer protection agencies, researchers, and law enforcement say many victims are targeted again in a practice known as "reloading." The tactic involves criminals returning to previous victims — or selling their contact information to other fraudsters — who then attempt to steal even more money.

One of the most common forms of reloading is the recovery scam. After someone loses money to an investment, romance, or cryptocurrency scam, they may receive a call, email, or social media message from someone claiming they can recover the lost funds. The catch is that the victim must first pay an upfront fee, taxes, or legal costs. Once that money is sent, the supposed recovery agent disappears.

Other victims are lured into new fake investment opportunities, additional sweepstakes or prize scams, or another version of the original fraud. In some cases, the same criminal organization contacts the victim again. In others, the victim's name and contact information have been shared with unrelated scam networks.

Fraud investigators say these so-called "sucker lists" have long been a staple of organized fraud operations. They contain names, phone numbers, and notes about previous victims, making them valuable commodities among criminals who believe someone who has been deceived once may be more likely to respond again.

Surprising lack of data

Although reloading is widely recognized, there is surprisingly little data showing exactly how often it occurs. Federal agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the FBI track fraud complaints and financial losses, but they do not routinely publish statistics showing how many victims are later targeted again.

Researchers have reached a similar conclusion. Studies have identified a group of "chronic" fraud victims who suffer repeated financial losses over time, but experts caution that there is no reliable nationwide estimate of the percentage of scam victims who experience repeat targeting.

The lack of precise numbers reflects the difficulty of measuring the problem. Many victims never report fraud, subsequent scams may involve entirely different criminal groups, and victims often do not realize that a later solicitation is connected to the original scam.

Even without a definitive percentage, consumer advocates say the message is clear: anyone who has lost money to a scam should be especially wary of unsolicited offers to recover funds, make a new investment, or claim a prize. Rather than being left alone, previous victims often become some of the most attractive targets for the next scam.