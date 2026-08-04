FTC warns imposter scams are surging

Imposter scammers use fake caller ID information, real employee names, and official-looking documents to appear legitimate.

The FTC says no legitimate government agency will demand cryptocurrency, gold, or a money transfer to resolve an unexpected problem.

Consumers should independently contact the organization or family member involved instead of using links or phone numbers supplied by the caller.

Imposter scams often begin with an urgent warning from someone who appears to represent a government agency, law enforcement, office or familiar company. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reminding consumers that appearances can be deceiving.

In a new consumer alert, the FTC explains how criminals assume false identities to obtain money, personal information, or access to financial accounts.

The scammers may claim that the consumer owes taxes, missed jury duty, or has an account connected to criminal activity. Others pose as employees of Amazon, Geek Squad, a package-delivery company, or another recognized business.

Some criminals even impersonate the FTC itself. The agency says it will never threaten consumers, order them to transfer money for “protection,” or tell them to withdraw cash or purchase gold and give it to someone.

How scammers appear convincing

Imposters have several tools for making their stories seem believable. They can manipulate caller ID information so that an incoming call appears to come from a legitimate agency or business.

They also may provide an employee identification or badge number, use the name of a real government official, or send documents bearing official-looking seals. In some cases, scammers invent agency names that sound authentic but do not exist.

Technology is making family-emergency scams more convincing as well. Criminals can use personal details gathered online — and sometimes AI-generated voice cloning — to pose as a child, grandchild, or other relative who urgently needs money.

The common thread is pressure. Scammers typically want the victim to act immediately, before there is time to check the story or consult someone else.

Warning signs to recognize

According to the FTC, demands for unusual forms of payment are a major red flag. Consumers should never send cryptocurrency, gold, or money in response to an unexpected call or message from someone they do not know.

A caller who says money must be quickly moved to another account to keep it safe is also running a scam, the agency said. Legitimate institutions do not instruct customers to transfer their savings to a so-called secure account.

Government imposters may threaten arrest over unpaid taxes, missed jury duty, or an allegedly suspended Social Security number. Business imposters may send a bogus renewal invoice, offer a fake refund, or claim that a computer or package-delivery problem requires immediate payment.

Job scammers sometimes pose as recruiters and tell applicants to pay for equipment, training, or certifications. Prize scammers claim that fees or personal information must be provided before winnings can be released.

How consumers can protect themselves

The FTC recommends pausing and discussing the situation with someone trusted, particularly when a stranger claims the matter is urgent, involves a crime, or requires secrecy.

Consumers should not click links or call numbers contained in unexpected messages. Instead, they should independently locate the organization’s official website or phone number and ask whether there is a genuine problem.

The agency also reminds consumers that they retain legal rights and protections even if they owe a debt, missed jury duty, or experienced identity theft. An intimidating caller cannot eliminate those protections by demanding immediate payment.

Anyone who encounters an imposter scam can report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Consumers who already sent money or disclosed personal information should contact the payment provider and affected financial institutions immediately, change compromised passwords, and follow the FTC’s recovery guidance.