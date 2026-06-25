The top 5 scams targeting older Americans, and how to spot them

Older Americans lost billions of dollars to scams last year, with imposter schemes, investment fraud, and tech-support scams among the most costly.

Criminals increasingly use artificial intelligence, spoofed phone numbers, and social media to make scams appear legitimate.

Experts say the best defense is slowing down, independently verifying requests, and never sending money or personal information under pressure.

Anyone can become a scam victim, but older Americans remain one of the most frequent targets of financial fraud, often because scammers believe they have substantial savings, strong credit histories, and a tendency to trust authority figures.

While fraud affects people of all ages, consumers over 60 consistently report some of the highest financial losses when they become victims.

Here are the five scams that most commonly target older adults, according to several consumer advocacy organizations, and the warning signs consumers should watch for.

1. Government and Business Imposter Scams

In these schemes, criminals pretend to represent trusted organizations such as the Social Security Administration, Medicare, the IRS, law enforcement agencies, or major companies.

Victims may receive a phone call, email, or text claiming there is a problem with their Social Security benefits, Medicare account, or taxes. The scammer often creates a sense of urgency, threatening arrest, fines, or benefit suspension unless immediate action is taken.

Red flags:

Demands for immediate payment

Requests for gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers

Threats of arrest or loss of benefits

Caller IDs that appear to show a government agency

How to protect yourself: Hang up and contact the agency directly using a phone number from its official website. Government agencies generally do not demand payment over the phone or threaten arrest for failing to pay immediately.

2. Investment and Cryptocurrency Fraud

Investment scams have become one of the most expensive forms of fraud for older consumers. Scammers promise unusually high returns through cryptocurrency, foreign exchange trading, or exclusive investment opportunities.

Many victims are introduced to these schemes through social media, dating sites, or online advertisements. Early "profits" may be fabricated to encourage larger investments.

Red flags:

Guaranteed returns

Claims of little or no risk

Pressure to act quickly

Requests to move money into cryptocurrency

How to protect yourself: Research any investment independently and consult a licensed financial adviser before investing. If an opportunity sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Tech-Support Scams

Tech-support scams typically begin with a pop-up warning or an unsolicited phone call or email claiming a computer has been infected with malware.

The scammer poses as a representative from a well-known technology company and offers to "fix" the problem. Once granted access to the device, the criminal may install malicious software, steal personal information, or demand payment for unnecessary services.

Red flags:

Unsolicited calls about computer problems

Pop-up messages claiming your device is infected

Requests for remote access to your computer

Demands for payment to remove malware

How to protect yourself: Never grant remote access to someone who contacts you unexpectedly. If you suspect a computer issue, contact the company's official support department directly.

4. Romance Scams

Romance scams often begin on dating platforms, social media sites, or messaging apps. Criminals spend weeks or months building trust before asking for money.

Scammers frequently claim they are working overseas, serving in the military, or dealing with an emergency that prevents them from meeting in person. Once victims send money, additional requests often follow.

Red flags:

Refusal to meet in person or over video chat

Sudden declarations of love

Stories involving medical emergencies or travel problems

Requests for money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency

How to protect yourself: Be cautious about sharing personal information online. Never send money to someone you have not met in person, regardless of how convincing their story may seem.

5. Grandparent and Family Emergency Scams

These scams exploit family relationships and emotions. Criminals call older adults pretending to be a grandchild, child, or other relative in distress.

Advances in artificial intelligence have made these schemes more convincing by allowing scammers to mimic a loved one's voice. The caller may claim to have been arrested, injured, or stranded and in urgent need of money.

Red flags:

Requests for secrecy

Demands for immediate payment

Calls made late at night or during stressful situations

Claims that a loved one cannot be reached directly

How to protect yourself: Pause before acting. Contact the relative directly using a known phone number or verify the story through another family member before sending money.

Skepticism can save you

Although scammers continually change their tactics, most fraud schemes rely on the same basic strategy: creating fear, urgency, or emotional pressure. Consumer advocates recommend taking a moment to verify unexpected requests, refusing to send money immediately, and discussing major financial decisions with a trusted friend, family member, or adviser.

The most effective anti-scam tool remains simple skepticism. When someone pressures you to act immediately, it's often a sign that they're hoping you won't have time to discover the truth.