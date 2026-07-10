iPhone users beware: Scammers have discovered FaceTime

Scammers are increasingly using Apple's FaceTime as part of fraud schemes, posing as bank employees, tech support agents, government officials, and even romantic partners to build trust with victims.

The video platform itself is not compromised, but criminals use FaceTime to make scams appear more legitimate, often asking victims to share their screens, verify identities, or follow instructions to move money.

Apple, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and law enforcement all warn that legitimate organizations will not use unsolicited FaceTime calls to request passwords, financial information, or immediate payments.

FaceTime allows iPhone users not only to talk to someone but to actually see them as they engage in conversation. But, as criminals do with many helpful features, they use them to conduct a scam.

Consumer advocates say scammers are increasingly exploiting the platform's familiarity to make their schemes appear more convincing. Unlike traditional robocalls, FaceTime allows criminals to create a more personal interaction, using live video or audio to build trust, pressure victims, and guide them through financial transactions.

Apple now specifically warns customers to report suspicious FaceTime calls and FaceTime invitation links, acknowledging that fraudsters have begun incorporating the service into phishing and impersonation schemes. The company says suspicious FaceTime calls can be reported to reportfacetimefraud@apple.com.

Bank and fraud department impersonation

One of the fastest-growing uses of FaceTime in scams involves fake bank fraud investigations.

The scam often begins with a text message claiming there has been suspicious activity on a bank account or credit card. When the victim calls the number provided — or receives a follow-up call — the scammer claims additional verification is needed and switches the conversation to FaceTime.

During the video call, victims may be instructed to share their screens while logging into online banking, transferring money, or entering security codes. The scammers can then observe passwords, account numbers, and one-time verification codes in real time.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says financial institution impersonation scams are among the costliest forms of fraud, frequently convincing consumers to move money into supposedly "safe" accounts that are actually controlled by criminals.

Fake Apple or Microsoft tech support

Tech support scams have also migrated to FaceTime.

After displaying a fake security warning or sending a fraudulent text, scammers claim they need to visually inspect a victim's device. The FaceTime session is then used to walk victims through installing remote-access software, changing security settings, or revealing sensitive information.

Apple says genuine Apple employees will never make unsolicited calls asking customers for passwords, verification codes, or other sensitive account information.

FaceTime has also been adopted in government impersonation schemes. Scammers pretending to represent police departments, federal agencies, or foreign law enforcement sometimes escalate from phone calls to FaceTime in an effort to appear more authentic.

They may display fake credentials or uniforms on camera while accusing victims of crimes, identity theft, or outstanding warrants.

The FTC says legitimate law enforcement agencies do not call people demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest, nor do they request payment through cryptocurrency, gift cards, payment apps, or wire transfers.

Romance and celebrity scams

FaceTime is also being used in romance scams.

Rather than relying solely on text messages, some scammers conduct brief video chats to convince victims they are genuine. Criminals may use lookalikes, prerecorded videos, heavy filters, or AI-generated imagery to impersonate celebrities or attractive strangers before asking for money, investments, or gift cards.

The FTC says romance scams remain a major form of impersonation fraud, with scammers exploiting emotional relationships to obtain money from victims.

Security experts say seeing or hearing someone in real time can lower a victim's skepticism. A video conversation creates the impression that the caller is legitimate, even though the technology itself offers no proof of a person's identity.

Scammers also use FaceTime because many Apple users are familiar with the platform and may be less suspicious than they would be of an unknown video-conferencing app.

How to protect yourself

Consumer protection agencies recommend several precautions: