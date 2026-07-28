Think that video is real? Here's how to spot AI before it costs you money

AI videos still leave clues. Look for distorted hands, mismatched lip movements, unnatural blinking, or backgrounds that subtly change.

Be wary of celebrity endorsements. Scammers use AI videos to promote fake shopping sites and steal your money or personal information.

Always verify before you click. Visit the retailer's official website yourself instead of following links in a video or social media post.

There was a time when seeing a video was enough to believe it. Not anymore.

Artificial intelligence can now generate convincing videos of celebrities or “experts” endorsing products, as well as ordinary people appearing to recommend websites that don't actually exist. Criminals are increasingly using these tools to lure consumers into fake online stores, bogus investment opportunities, and phishing scams designed to steal credit card numbers and passwords.

The bad news is that AI-generated videos are getting better every month. The good news is that most videos still leave clues behind, but you gotta know where to look.

With that said, here are some of the easiest ways to tell whether a video is AI or real.

1. Look closely at the hands

Hands remain one of AI's biggest weaknesses. If the hands look wonky, proceed with caution.

While modern AI has improved a ton, videos often still show fingers that briefly merge together, disappear, bend unnaturally, or even change shape from one frame to the next. A person's rings, fingernails, or even the number of fingers may subtly change throughout the video as well.

You usually won't notice these glitches while casually watching. You may need to pause the video or slow it down as it becomes much easier to spot.

Pro tip: Look for consistency. A wedding ring, fingernail color, or even the number of fingers shouldn't change from one shot to the next. If they do, be skeptical. Hands are among the most complex parts of the human body for AI to recreate consistently.

2. Watch the mouth — not just the words

Many AI videos look convincing until someone starts talking.

Watch for lips that don't quite match the spoken words, teeth that suddenly change shape, or mouths that appear blurry compared to the rest of the face.

Even high-quality deepfakes sometimes struggle to synchronize speech naturally, especially during fast conversations or when someone turns their head.

3. Check the eyes and blinking

Human eyes move naturally without much thought.

AI-generated people sometimes blink too little, blink at odd times, or have eyes that seem fixed on one spot. Lighting reflections may also shift unnaturally between frames.

None of these signs alone prove a video is fake, but several appearing together should raise your suspicion.

4. Look beyond the person

Scammers want you focused on the face and not necessarily what's happening around it.

So be sure to pay attention to the background. In particular, look at shelves, signs, furniture, and other objects that may subtly warp, change position, or flicker during the video. Jewelry, eyeglasses, clothing patterns, and logos can also morph from one frame to another.

These inconsistencies are often easier to spot than wonky facial irregularities or weird hands.

5. Be skeptical of celebrity endorsements

One of the fastest-growing scams uses AI versions of celebrities, financial experts, and well-known business leaders.

The video may show a famous person claiming they made millions with a new investment platform or discovered an unbelievable shopping deal.

In reality, that person often never actually recorded the video or even knows that it exists.

Pro tip: Verify. Verify. Verify. If a celebrity appears to be promoting a miracle product or "exclusive" website, verify that it’s real by going through that person's official website or verified social media account before you believe it.

6. Verify shopping websites before buying

Many AI videos are created with the sole intent of directing shoppers to fake online stores.

The website may look nearly identical to Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Amazon, Nike, or another trusted retailer. Prices may seem unbelievably low, countdown timers create urgency, and fake customer reviews promise incredible deals.

Before entering your payment information:

Type the retailer's web address yourself instead of clicking the video link.

Check that the domain name is spelled correctly.

Look up the company independently if you've never heard of it.

Search for reviews outside the website itself.

Shopping scams remain one of the most common frauds on social media, with many victims reporting that products never arrived — or what arrived was nothing like what was advertised.

7. Don't trust video alone

Perhaps the biggest mistake consumers make is assuming that seeing is believing.

Today's AI can generate realistic faces, voices, and conversations in minutes. Voice cloning technology can even make someone sound like a family member or trusted company representative.

And here’s where the rubber meets the road. If a video asks you to invest money, purchase gift cards, send cryptocurrency, provide banking information, or click an unfamiliar link, always stop and verify the claim through an official source.

Think of it this way, a legitimate company won't mind if you take a few minutes to confirm you're dealing with the real thing. While a scammer is counting on you NOT to. If something feels off, always trust your gut instinct and investigate further as your gut is usually right.

The bottom line for consumers

This is especially true whenever an online video pressures you to act immediately, it could be a "limited-time sale," an investment opportunity, or an unbelievable clearance event, always pause before clicking.

Visit the retailer's official website yourself instead of following links in the video or its comments. Taking an extra minute to verify where you're shopping could save you from losing your money or exposing your personal information.