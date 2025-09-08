Buick, Toyota, Lexus top new vehicle value index; Stellantis brands lag behind

The first-ever Vehicle Quality and Pricing Index (QPI) from the Dave Cantin Group (DCG), an auto industry research firm, ranks which auto brands deliver the best combination of reliability and affordability — and the results highlight a market shifting away from big trucks toward more cost-conscious choices.

Buick, Mazda and Toyota lead value rankings

In the inaugural 2025 QPI, Buick, Mazda and Toyota emerged as the top-performing mainstream brands. On the luxury side, Lexus took the crown, with Cadillac close behind.

The index blends reliability data with retail pricing to evaluate 27 top auto brands. For consumers squeezed by inflation and rising interest rates, the findings underline which nameplates are giving shoppers the best value for money.

Buick’s rise was especially notable: it topped the QPI thanks to a 7% drop in average transaction price, the fewest reported problems per 100 vehicles, and one of the industry’s biggest market-share gains in the first half of 2025.

“Reliability and affordability have long been two of the most critical factors impacting consumer purchase decisions,” said Brian Gordon, DCG president. “In light of the current macroeconomic uncertainty, we believed future market share gains could be correlated to manufacturers delivering on both of these — and the QPI results confirm it.”

Trucks and Stellantis brands face headwinds

Brands heavily dependent on high-priced pickups — Ford, Chevrolet and GMC — ranked lower due to transaction prices that have climbed well above consumer comfort levels.

At the bottom of the QPI were Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, all Stellantis divisions. Jeep in particular has struggled with value perception, as climbing sticker prices have pushed it outside its traditional niche, while ongoing reliability concerns continue to weigh down its scores.

Toyota and Lexus: Consistent demand drivers

For Toyota, the strong showing came as no surprise to dealers.

“We can never get enough Toyotas,” said Randy Hoffman, COO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, which operates 58 dealerships, in asn Automotive News report. “If you sent me 100 more Toyotas, I’d sell them all. The demand is always there.”

Toyota’s luxury sibling, Lexus, also scored high for balancing premium pricing with long-term reliability, reinforcing its reputation as one of the strongest luxury value propositions in the market.

Why the QPI Matters

The QPI is designed to provide a new lens for dealers, automakers and investors to assess brand strength in a turbulent economy. By combining quality and price performance, the index offers insight into which companies are best positioned to capture growth — and which may face tougher times ahead.