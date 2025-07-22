Aldi, Lidl, Trader Joe's nibbling away at traditional supermarkets

Foot traffic at Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Lidl surged ahead of the broader grocery industry in early 2025

Trader Joe’s gains momentum in California, while Aldi’s new stores continue to draw growing crowds

Lidl shifts its shopper base, attracting more suburban and affluent customers

Discount and specialty grocers Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Lidl are rapidly reshaping the U.S. grocery landscape, according to a new report from data analytics firm Placer.ai. The trio is growing foot traffic at a significantly faster pace than the overall grocery market—and carving out loyal followings through low prices, streamlined offerings, and targeted expansion.

Trader Joe’s draws California shoppers—and keeps them

Trader Joe’s continues to see some of its strongest gains in its home state of California, where it launched in 1967. The chain, known for its private-label products and cult-like following, increased its share of grocery visits in California to 15.7% in the first half of 2025, up from 13.2% in 2019.

That growth came even as competitors lost ground. Safeway dropped to 24.7%, Vons fell to 14.9%, and Ralphs declined to 17.6%. Stater Bros. was the exception, climbing a full percentage point to 15.3%.

“This success underscores the value of investing in product and community—two areas where Trader Joe’s excels,” the report said.

Nationwide, Trader Joe’s saw an impressive 11.9% year-over-year increase in foot traffic—far above the 1.5% overall industry growth.

Aldi’s footprint grows—and so does per-store traffic

Aldi, the German no-frills chain, isn’t just opening more stores—it’s getting busier at each one. Placer.ai reports that average visits per Aldi location are up 1.6% from 2024, and a staggering 26.7% higher than in 2022.

That suggests Aldi isn’t simply cannibalizing its own business with new locations—it’s expanding its reach. As of late June, Aldi operated 2,547 U.S. stores, according to Scrapehero.com.

Year-over-year, Aldi’s total foot traffic rose 7.1%, signaling sustained consumer enthusiasm for its pared-down, budget-friendly shopping experience.

Lidl finds new life among affluent suburban shoppers

Lidl, another German-based chain, has a smaller U.S. footprint—187 locations as of June 15—but it’s finding success with a shifting shopper base.

While its share of “single-and-starter” shoppers has declined (from 10.9% in 2019 to 8.7% in 2025), Lidl has made gains with suburban-style shoppers, increasing its share from 11.8% to 14.5%, and with the “power elite” demographic, which rose to 11.2% from 8.4%.

“Lidl has been adding new stores in recent months,” Placer.ai noted, “leaning into its thriving suburban segment, while also expanding into major cities.”

That dual strategy could help Lidl boost brand recognition and grow beyond its current strongholds, appealing to both wealthier households and urban newcomers.

Market share shifts signal big changes in grocery retail

The combined growth of Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Lidl—each with different strengths and expansion tactics—signals increasing pressure on traditional supermarket chains. As these disruptors gain traction, larger players may need to re-evaluate pricing strategies, store formats, and customer engagement tactics to keep up.

With cost-conscious consumers and a shifting retail landscape, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in the grocery wars—and these three chains are leading the charge.