Advanced PFAS water filters found to deliver wider health benefits

Study finds PFAS treatment also cuts other toxic contaminants

Reductions seen in cancer-linked byproducts, nitrates and heavy metals

Smaller, rural communities lag behind in access to advanced systems

Water treatment systems designed to remove the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS may provide far greater public health benefits than previously recognized, according to new research from the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

A peer-reviewed study published in ACS ES&T Water shows that technologies like granular activated carbon, ion exchange and reverse osmosis not only reduce PFAS levels but also cut other hazardous contaminants from drinking water, including cancer-causing disinfection byproducts (DBPs), agricultural nitrates and heavy metals such as arsenic and uranium.

“PFAS treatment isn’t just about ‘forever chemicals,’” said Sydney Evans, EWG senior science analyst and lead author of the study. “It’s also opening the door to improving water treatment across the board.”

A potential game-changer

The study analyzed data from 19 U.S. utilities and the Environmental Protection Agency’s national monitoring program. Researchers found that installing advanced PFAS treatment led to a 42% drop in trihalomethanes and a 50% reduction in haloacetic acids, both carcinogenic byproducts of water disinfection.

“These kinds of reductions caused by PFAS filters are a game changer for public health, especially since where there are PFAS, there are always other chemicals, too,” said EWG analyst Varun Subramaniam.

Environmental injustice

Despite the health benefits, access to advanced filtration remains uneven. Only 7% of very small water systems, serving fewer than 500 people, use the technology, compared with 28% of the largest utilities.

“This is a textbook case of environmental injustice,” Subramaniam said. “The communities least able to afford advanced filtration often face the highest health risks.”

EWG researchers urged policymakers to address inequities by boosting federal and state funding for small, under-resourced water systems.

Regulatory setbacks

The findings come amid controversy over the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent moves to weaken limits on PFAS in drinking water and delay compliance deadlines, less than a year after new standards were finalized. Critics say the rollbacks could prolong harmful exposures, particularly in communities without access to advanced treatment.

“This study exposes a dangerous blind spot in federal water policy,” said Melanie Benesh, EWG’s vice president of government affairs. “Communities wouldn’t just filter out PFAS, they’d be eliminating multiple toxic chemicals at the same time.”

EWG also flagged gaps in national monitoring, arguing that inconsistent reporting prevents regulators from tracking co-occurring contaminants and evaluating treatment effectiveness.

Health risks of PFAS exposure

PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment and can accumulate in the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has detected PFAS in the blood of 99% of Americans, including newborns.

Exposure has been linked to suppressed immune function, reduced vaccine effectiveness, cancer risks and developmental harms.

“Advanced PFAS water treatment is a turning point,” Evans said. “When we fix one problem, we can solve several others. The opportunity to protect public health at scale is too big to ignore.”