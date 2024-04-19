Ford News and Recalls

Write a review
Ford recalls more that 450,000 Bronco Sports and Mavericks

An undetected low battery may cause a loss of drive power

Ford Motor Company is recalling 456,565 model year 2021-2024 Bronco Sports and model year 2022-2023 Mavericks.

The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.

An undetected low battery charge can result in a loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will recalibrate the body control module and power train control module free of ch...

