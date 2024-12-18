Watch what you say. Your air fryer may be listening

A British report by the consumer organization Which? has revealed that some air fryers and other smart devices may collect personal data, raising privacy concerns. Air fryers from Xiaomi, Tencent, and Aigostar were found to record audio on users' phones without explaining why. Some devices also sent personal data to servers in China.

Other smart devices, such as Samsung TVs and Huawei smartwatches, were flagged for requesting extensive permissions, including access to precise locations and apps.

There's no word on whether similar devices have their ears on in the U.S.

The British Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) plans to release new guidance in 2024 to ensure manufacturers comply with data protection laws. The guidance will clarify how to request consent, provide privacy information, and protect user rights. The ICO warned it would monitor compliance and take action if necessary to safeguard consumers.

Which? said the company claimed that all of the permissions it asks for have a justified need.

An ICO spokesperson said its fresh guidance for firms next year will "outline our clear expectations for what they need to do to comply with data protection laws and, in turn, protect people using smart products."

"It will cover areas including how to ask for consent, how to provide privacy information and what tools need to be available for people to exercise their rights," the spokesperson said.