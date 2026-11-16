The average Thanksgiving dinner costs $68.22: New ConsumerAffairs research found that's what it costs to feed 10 people, but several major retailers are offering holiday meal deals for considerably less.

Three retailers are offering big savings: Walmart, Amazon, and Aldi are competing for your Thanksgiving grocery dollars, with promotional meal baskets ranging from $25 to under $39.

A little planning can save you even more: Compare what's included in each deal, watch for discounted turkeys, and skip ingredients your family won't eat.

Thanksgiving dinner doesn't have to break the bank this year, especially if you're willing to let retailers do some of the bargain hunting for you.

A new ConsumerAffairs study found that preparing Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people costs an average of $68.22 nationwide, with prices ranging from $65.32 in Vermont to $84.52 in Hawaii.

Researchers priced 21 Thanksgiving staples at Walmart stores across the country, including a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie ingredients, and drinks. The study used Walmart's actual grocery prices, including any available sale and Rollback prices. So the $68.22 average isn't based on paying full price for everything.

That's what makes the cheaper holiday meal promotions worth a closer look. Several major retailers are offering Thanksgiving meal deals for significantly less than that national average.

The baskets aren't identical, so the prices aren't directly comparable. Still, they offer an excellent starting point for families hoping to keep their holiday grocery bills under control.

Here are five Thanksgiving meal deals worth checking out:

1. Walmart: Thanksgiving dinner for $35

Walmart's 2026 Holiday Meal Basket includes 26 items designed to feed 10 people, or about $3.50 per person.

The assortment includes a Butterball turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and ingredients for several casseroles and pumpkin pie.

Walmart says its basket includes 18% more items than last year's version and costs 12% less than those same items did in 2025.

Shopping tip: You don't have to buy everything on Walmart's list. If nobody in your family eats green bean casserole, skip those ingredients and put the savings toward something they'll actually enjoy.

2. Amazon: Thanksgiving dinner for $25

Amazon has introduced a $25 Thanksgiving meal featuring an eight-pound frozen Butterball turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, vegetables, rolls, and ingredients for traditional holiday sides.

The promotion runs through November 26, while supplies last.

Amazon is also advertising frozen turkeys for 79 cents per pound through November 26 and fresh turkeys for 99 cents per pound beginning November 14.

Shopping tip: Amazon's turkey is smaller than the 16-pound bird used in the ConsumerAffairs study. If you're feeding 10 hungry adults or want leftovers, factor in the cost of a larger turkey before deciding this is the cheapest option.

3. Aldi: Thanksgiving dinner for under $39

Aldi's Thanksgiving meal promotion includes ingredients to feed 10 people for under $39.

The assortment includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, vegetables, cranberries, and pumpkin pie ingredients.

Unlike some grocery promotions, Aldi doesn't require a loyalty membership, digital coupons, or a minimum purchase to qualify for the advertised prices.

The offer runs through November 25, subject to availability.

Shopping tip: Look for Aldi's turkey-logo signs identifying all the eligible products. Since this isn't a prepackaged meal, you can leave out anything you don't need.

4. Target: Thanksgiving dinner for $30

Target is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $30, designed to feed six people for about $5 per person.

The meal includes a turkey (up to 10 lbs.), potatoes, stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls, and ingredients for green bean casserole.

Target is also advertising Good & Gather frozen turkeys for 79 cents per pound, giving shoppers another opportunity to save on the most expensive part of Thanksgiving dinner.

Shopping tip: Target's meal feeds six, compared with the 10-person meals advertised by several competitors. Compare the cost per person, not just the total price, especially if you're hosting a larger gathering.

5. Lidl: Thanksgiving dinner for under $36

Lidl is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $35.86, designed to feed up to 10 people for about $3.59 per person.

The meal includes a 14-pound turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie ingredients.

The promotion runs November 11–25 and requires a free Lidl Plus membership.

Lidl is also promoting a Thanksgiving price-match offer against comparable meal baskets from Walmart and Aldi, subject to its terms.

Shopping tip: Lidl operates primarily along the East Coast, so availability is limited. If you have one nearby, compare its full shopping list with Walmart's and Aldi's before deciding where to shop.

Three more ways to lower your Thanksgiving grocery bill

Buy your turkey wherever it's cheapest: Don't assume you need to buy everything at one store. Turkey is often the biggest single expense on the Thanksgiving shopping list, and retailers use aggressive holiday pricing to attract customers. In fact, the ConsumerAffairs study found that a 16-pound turkey costs an average of $15.52, making it the most expensive individual item in the meal. Check the price per pound, minimum purchase requirements, and whether you need a loyalty account to qualify. Let store brands handle the side dishes: Thanksgiving is a great time to substitute store brands for national brands, particularly for basics like canned vegetables, broth, stuffing mix, butter, and baking ingredients. In casseroles and other dishes with several ingredients, your guests may never notice the difference. Stop buying food nobody eats: It's easy to get carried away preparing every traditional Thanksgiving side dish, even when half the family ignores some of them. Before shopping, ask which dishes people actually want. Eliminating one or two unpopular sides could save more money than chasing small discounts across several stores.

The bottom line

ConsumerAffairs' research shows that Thanksgiving dinner costs vary considerably depending on where you live. But your grocery bill also depends on where you shop, which promotions you take advantage of, and how closely you stick to your shopping list.

A $25 or $35 promotional meal won't necessarily include everything your family wants. But it could give you a much cheaper starting point than buying every ingredient separately at regular prices.

And that leaves a little more money for the rest of the holiday season.