Holiday spending stress: How to enjoy the season without overspending

Nearly 70% of Americans are worried about money this holiday season, and taking on debt to cover gifts can create financial stress well into the new year.

Financial expert Rudri Bhatt Patel shares practical ways to save, including adjusting holiday traditions, shopping early, and setting a clear gift budget.

Having honest conversations with family and friends about spending limits can help reduce pressure, prevent overspending, and make the holidays more enjoyable.

The holiday season is supposed to be a time for celebrating with family and friends, but for many Americans, it also brings a fair amount of financial stress. Between buying gifts, traveling, hosting gatherings, and keeping up with family expectations, holiday expenses can add up quickly — sometimes leaving people worried about their finances well into the new year.

According to new research from MoneyLion, 70% of Americans are worried about money this holiday season, and nearly one in five say they're willing to take on holiday debt. But enjoying the holidays doesn't have to mean stretching your budget or spending more than you can afford.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Rudri Bhatt Patel, CFHC™, to get her perspective on the pressures surrounding holiday spending and practical ways consumers can make the most of the season without putting their financial well-being at risk.

Taking on holiday debt

Patel explained that taking on debt for the holidays doesn’t necessarily mean you’re bad with your money.

Additionally, she said that most people take on debt for three reasons:

They want their family and friends to feel loved They want to keep up with the tradition of gift giving They feel like buying presents won’t necessarily create a debt cycle and they don’t want to disappoint their loved ones.

“These reasons make sense when you consider the data,” Patel said. “The MoneyLion survey shows that 59% of people notice how others spend on them when it comes to gift giving and one in four adults feel the pressure to overspend on their kids.

“Credit cards become a convenient way to pay for these gifts and if you haven’t budgeted for these expenses, it can often lead to debt. Most people will view charging holiday gifts on a credit card as the norm during the holiday season and a small ask especially if they want their loved ones to feel special.”

Budgeting tips for the holiday season

If you’re worried about your spending this holiday season, Patel shared her top three holiday budgeting tips:

Tinker with traditions. Don’t be afraid to do something unconventional. Consider giving holiday gifts after Christmas. It may mean at least a 30% discount on some gifts and lower prices for airfare and travel.

Don’t wait until the last minute for savings, purchasing and budgeting. Here are a few tips that will help streamline this process 1) Create a savings buffer to spend on gifts starting in January. Some banks offer a Christmas savings account. 2) Also, try to buy your gifts early and consider discounts and price matching 3) Set your budget before you start shopping. Be specific with per person prices in your budget.

Go shopping in your home. It’s unconventional advice, but it will save you money. Don’t be afraid to re-gift unused gift cards or quality presents you’ve received that you haven’t opened or used.

Talk about your budget

Many consumers don’t want to upset their friends or family, or feel like they’re letting anyone down, which leads to overspending during the holidays. However, Patel suggests having open, honest conversations with your loved ones before the holidays kick off.

“If you don’t have this conversation, people will make their own assumptions and that can create hurt feelings or resentment,” she said. "You can make sure family members know that you’re trying to reduce the stress of the holiday season by keeping gifts to a specific dollar limit.

“Their response may surprise you. Chances are if you’re feeling this way, they are too. You can agree on limits as a group, with family, friends and co-workers. Having a dollar limit will also lead to creative gift giving.”

When it comes to kids, Patel suggests coupling a gift with a memory they may remember.

“Creating a movie night or a special meal may feel more special than your kids just opening presents and disappearing into their rooms,” she said.

Another tip: cash can go a long way as a gift. “The MoneyLion survey data suggests 59% prefer a $100 in cash rather than a gift of the same value,” Patel said. “If it feels impersonal to give money, couple it with a letter or an activity.”

The long-term risks of holiday debt

While it may seem like you spend extra during the holidays and then it’s over, the reality is that those credit card bills carry over into the new year – and you may be paying them off for much of the next year.

“Depending on the interest you’re paying on your credit card, unless you pay the balance in full, the debt will continue to grow,” Patel said/ “The study shows credit card delinquency rising in every state. The larger fear then becomes risking a debt cycle. You borrow more money to pay your existing debt with riskier options like payday loans. Also, for every late payment you make expect late fee charges and risking your credit score dipping.”

Some more tips from Patel: