Thanksgiving flight canceled or delayed? 5 things airlines may owe you

Canceled flights can mean refunds: Even nonrefundable tickets qualify if the airline cancels your flight and you decide not to travel.

Don't expect extra cash for delays: A new survey found 43% of travelers mistakenly believe airlines are legally required to pay cash compensation for delays within their control.

Meals, hotels, and baggage fees may be covered: What you're owed depends on the circumstances and your airline's policies.

Imagine arriving at the airport for Thanksgiving, only to discover your flight has been canceled.

The airline offers to put you on another flight tomorrow or give you a travel voucher. Meanwhile, you're wondering who's paying for your hotel, dinner, and the holiday gathering you might miss.

A new LegalShield survey found that 43% of travelers mistakenly believe airlines must pay cash compensation for delays within their control. The survey also found that 37% of travelers who experienced a canceled or significantly changed flight learned about their refund rights only after asking.

With Thanksgiving approaching, here are five things worth knowing before heading to the airport.

1. Your flight is canceled? You may be owed a full refund

Under Department of Transportation (DOT) rules, if an airline cancels your flight and you decide not to travel, you're entitled to a refund, even with a nonrefundable ticket.

The same applies to significant delays, generally defined as arriving three or more hours late domestically or six or more hours late internationally. But if you accept a replacement flight and take the trip, you generally lose your right to a ticket refund for that disruption.

Pro tip: Before accepting a voucher or rebooking, decide whether you still want to travel. If not, request a refund to your original payment method.

2. Don't assume you're entitled to extra cash

Unlike some countries, the U.S. generally doesn't require airlines to pay additional cash compensation simply because your flight is delayed or canceled.

However, airlines may voluntarily offer travel credits, frequent flyer miles or other compensation.

Pro tip: Ask whether compensation is available, particularly for lengthy delays. Check out the DOT's airline customer service dashboard, as it shows what individual airlines have promised passengers.

3. The airline might owe you meals and a hotel

If your flight is canceled because of a mechanical issue or staffing problem, the airline may cover meals, a hotel room, and transportation.

Most major airlines have made commitments to provide meals during qualifying delays within their control, and many offer hotels for overnight disruptions. Weather-related cancellations generally don't qualify for these benefits.

LegalShield attorney Wayne Hassay recommends asking the airline representative exactly why your flight was canceled.

Also, ask for meal and hotel vouchers before paying out of pocket. If you’re told that you must cover expenses yourself, be sure to save your receipts.

4. Your bag is delayed? You could get the baggage fee refunded

Airlines must refund checked baggage fees when luggage is significantly delayed and you've filed a mishandled baggage report. For domestic flights, that generally means your bag hasn't arrived within 12 hours after your flight reaches the gate.

You may also qualify for refunds on paid extras, such as Wi-Fi or seat upgrades, that weren't provided. Be sure to report missing luggage before leaving the airport and keep your baggage claim number and receipts.

5. Don't let the airline substitute a voucher for your refund

If you're legally entitled to a refund, the airline generally can't force you to accept a travel voucher.

Refunds must be issued automatically when owed, generally within seven business days for credit card purchases or 20 calendar days for other payment methods.

If you want your money back, don't agree to a voucher. If your refund doesn't arrive, contact the airline in writing or file a DOT complaint.

The bottom line

Knowing your rights before Thanksgiving travel could save you hundreds of dollars if something goes wrong. And remember, there's a difference between what airlines are legally required to provide and what they voluntarily promise.

Before flying, check your airline's policies on the DOT's customer service dashboard. It could make a frustrating travel day a little less expensive.