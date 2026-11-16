Mistake airfares can save travelers hundreds of dollars on flights. Here's how to find them

Mistake fares can offer significant savings, with Going finding 13 unusually cheap flights over the past year that averaged nearly 72% off typical prices.

These pricing errors can happen for several reasons and may only last a few hours, so travelers need to act quickly when they spot one.

Airlines honored 11 of the 13 mistake fares Going tracked, but travelers should understand their refund rights and avoid making nonrefundable travel plans until their ticket is confirmed.

Imagine booking a roundtrip flight from Seattle to Tokyo for just $196. It sounds almost impossible, but mistake fares like this do happen — and travelers who catch them can save hundreds of dollars on their next trip.

Airline pricing errors, often called mistake fares, can happen for several reasons, from technical glitches to human error. While they aren't something travelers can count on finding every day, they can offer some incredible savings when they do pop up. Over the past 12 months, travel platform Going identified more than a dozen mistake fares, with discounts averaging nearly 72% off typical ticket prices.

So how can travelers spot these rare deals, and what happens if an airline realizes it made a pricing mistake? ConsumerAffairs spoke with Derek Cann, Flight Expert at Going, to learn how mistake fares happen, where to find them, and what travelers should know before jumping on an unusually cheap flight.

Inside mistake fares

Cann said that Going sent members 13 mistake fares in the past 12 months, which was exactly as many as the year before. However, a November 1 roundtrip price really caught their attention.

“We found Seattle to Tokyo for $196 when we’d normally expect about $1,100 in economy” Cann said. “Then, after digging around, we saw Tokyo for $248 from San Diego and $336 from New York. By the time we counted, we’d found unusually low Tokyo fares from eight U.S. cities.”

Cann explained that several Going members booked the mistake fare, and the airline honored it.

“The biggest things to keep in mind are what you’d expect the ‘normal price’ to be roundtrip or one-way, and how the fare you’re looking at in Google Flights or on an airline’s website compares,” he said. “Even the $600s from the East Coast to Asia is low, so to see $300s had to be a mistake. These fares happen usually when new routes are added on an airline, there are carrier changes, or other variables such as system updates occur. They’re random, varied, and can happen anywhere from once a month to once a year.”

Can you look specifically for mistake fares?

If you want to try find some of these mistake fares, Cann recommends starting with the airports you’re willing to leave from.

“If you’d set an alert only for Paris, you’d have missed the $196 Tokyo fare even if Japan was on your list,” he said. “That’s the advantage of watching several destinations from home. “As aforementioned, keep in mind what you’d expect a normal price to pay and then work backwards from there. ~$100 difference isn’t a mistake, whereas almost $1k is.

“The mistake fares we sent Going members over the past year lasted about five hours on average. When one comes through, check the dates and the roundtrip total while it’s still bookable. If the airline doesn’t honor it, you’ll be refunded. If you change your mind within 24hrs you can cancel for a full refund as well.”

Honoring the mistake fare

So, what happens if you capitalize on a mistake fare? Can the airline turn around and charge you the correct amount? Cann says it’s nuanced.

“Buying the $196 Tokyo ticket didn’t give the airline permission to charge your card another $904,” he explained. “If the airline honors the ticket, the price you paid stands. If it cancels, you’re entitled to a refund and can decide whether to buy another ticket.

“Airlines honored 11 of the 13 mistake fares Going sent in the past year. One they canceled was a $1,525 roundtrip business-class fare from Los Angeles to Valencia, a trip we’d normally price at $4,500 or more.”

Cann also shared this tip: For flights within, to, or from the U.S., DOT’s enforcement policy says a seller that declines to honor a mistake fare must be able to show it was an error, refund the ticket, and reimburse reasonable, verifiable expenses the traveler incurred in reliance on that purchase. If you’ve already paid a nonrefundable hotel deposit, keep the receipt.

So, how does this happen?

Cann says there are a few different reasons mistake fares pop up: Someone can enter the wrong amount when publishing a fare, a currency conversion can go wrong, or a fuel surcharge can get left out.

“As a flight expert, I can tell you what’s unusual about the price long before I can tell you what went wrong behind the scenes,” he said. “In the Tokyo case, what we could verify was that travelers could actually book those prices from eight cities on the airline directly. We may have hunches as to what occurred, but we can not pin it down 100%.”

When it comes to using this as a way to save money, Cann says it depends.

“If Japan is one of five places you’d love to go next year and you’re not bound by a certain time of year, a $196 fare is a pretty good way to decide,” he said. “If you need to be in Tokyo for your sister’s wedding on a particular Saturday, I’d track that flight and book when the price works for you.

“Those 13 Going alerts covered a whole year of searching across the airports we serve. That’s a long time to hold out for your airport, your destination, and your Saturday.”