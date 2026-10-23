Target is offering a $30 Thanksgiving dinner for six this year

Target’s $30 Thanksgiving meal is designed to feed six people, keeping the cost at $5 per person.

Shoppers can find Good & Gather frozen turkey for 79 cents per pound, along with new appetizers, sides, and desserts.

Nearly 60 new food and beverage items and affordable seasonal decor give shoppers more ways to personalize their holiday celebrations.

Thanksgiving dinner doesn't have to mean spending a fortune at the grocery store.

Target is bringing back its budget-friendly holiday offerings for 2026, including a $30 meal package designed to feed six people and a selection of new products for shoppers looking to add something different to their holiday spread.

The retailer is highlighting a mix of traditional Thanksgiving staples, new food options, and seasonal finds for the home. Target also cited a YouGov survey showing that seven in 10 Americans value Thanksgiving food traditions, while nearly half of those celebrating plan to put their own spin on a classic recipe this year.

"Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving are such joyful moments for our guests, and Target is making it easy and budget-friendly for them to plan meals that include plenty of familiar favorites plus some of the latest food trends," John Conlin, senior vice president of merchandising, food and beverage, Target, said in a news release.

"From exciting new flavors, to elevated takes on classics and convenient shortcuts to make meal prep a breeze, we're helping busy families celebrate the season with the fresh finds and value they count on from Target."

What's included in Target's Thanksgiving deals?

Target's $30 Thanksgiving meal includes nine items, starting with a Butterball whole young turkey weighing up to 10 pounds. The package also features russet potatoes, jellied cranberry sauce, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, French-fried onions, turkey stuffing mix, turkey gravy, and two take-and-bake baguettes.

For shoppers who prefer to build their own menu, Good & Gather frozen turkey will return at 79 cents per pound beginning in November. Target is also expanding its selection of $5 sides, pies, appetizers and wine, with limited-time offers running throughout the month.

New food options include mashed sweet potatoes, Parmesan-topped roasted vegetables, and Favorite Day's Apple Caramel Crumb pie. The Good & Gather lineup will also feature more than 10 new frozen appetizers, including blueberry and Brie cheese sticks and feta cheese and honey bites.

Beyond the food, shoppers can browse more than 200 new Threshold kitchen items, seasonal table decorations starting at $5, and cozy apparel, including fleece starting at $10.

What this means for shoppers

Target's Thanksgiving lineup gives shoppers a few different ways to approach holiday meal planning. Those looking for a straightforward dinner can start with the $30 package, while people who prefer homemade dishes or more variety can choose individual ingredients and try some of the new offerings.

The $5-per-person meal price may also help households plan their grocery spending ahead of the holiday. However, shoppers should keep in mind that the package includes specific ingredients rather than every possible part of a Thanksgiving feast, so additional purchases may be necessary depending on their guest list and menu.

The advertised prices are before tax and are valid from November 8 through November 29, 2026. The offer is not available in Alaska or Hawaii. Checking prices and availability before shopping can help consumers decide which options best fit their holiday plans.