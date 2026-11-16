Girls get less money than boys: A simple change could help close the gap

Girls ages 6 to 10 receive 6% to 11% less money per month than boys, according to a new study.

The difference isn't necessarily tied to allowances. Researchers found that extra cash transfers, gifts, and payments for household chores contribute to the gap.

Researchers say parents can help close the gap by making children's allowances more consistent and ensuring siblings receive equal amounts at the same age.

When it comes to financial inequality between men and women, conversations often focus on the workplace and the gender pay gap. But new research suggests those differences may start much earlier — during childhood.

A study co-authored by researchers at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business found that girls between the ages of 6 and 10 receive less money from their parents each month than boys of the same age. Although the gap eventually narrows and reverses during the teenage years, girls don't fully make up the difference in their accumulated savings.

Researchers say the findings point to an opportunity for parents to be more intentional about how they give money to their children. Making a few adjustments to allowances and other payments could help ensure boys and girls have more equal opportunities to develop financial habits from an early age.

"We spent the last few years examining this income gap and making sure the data is robust and that the pattern of results holds, controlling for everything that we can possibly control for. And it's there, clear as day," researcher Ray Charles "Chuck" Howard said in a news release.

"This data is unprecedented. Past studies of children's pocket money, or the allowances that they receive, are all self-reported survey data. We have data from about 800,000 parents transferring money to their kids."

How researchers identified the gap

To better understand how children receive and spend money, researchers examined financial activity from a family-focused financial app in the United Kingdom.

The study analyzed 126 million money transfers to approximately 1.15 million children between 2017 and 2023. Researchers also examined 101 million purchases made by those children, allowing them to look at both how much money kids received and how they spent it.

Unlike earlier research that relied largely on surveys about children's allowances and spending habits, this study used actual transaction records. The app also allowed researchers to distinguish between different sources of children's income, including regular allowances, gifts, occasional transfers from parents, and payments for household chores.

This gave researchers a closer look at where differences were emerging and whether certain types of payments were contributing more to the gap than others.

What the findings mean for parents

Researchers found that girls ages 6 to 10 received between 6% and 11% less money per month than boys. By around age 15, the pattern reversed, with girls receiving somewhat more monthly income. However, that wasn't enough to make up for the earlier difference: girls still had approximately 6.5% less in savings at age 15.

Interestingly, regular allowances weren't responsible for the gap. Instead, researchers found differences in occasional money transfers and monetary gifts, which together accounted for about 75% of children's income. Girls also received less money per household task, despite doing more chores.

The researchers suggest that differences in spending habits and opportunities may help explain the pattern. For example, boys may receive money more frequently for video games and in-game purchases, while girls may receive money less frequently for clothing and accessories.

"If your child currently gets $40 a month, but you know $20 of that is from their weekly allowance and $20 is you responding to their requests for money, just give them a $40 allowance and stop responding to their requests for money," Howard said.

"And if you have a son and a daughter, let's say who are 10 and 8, when your 8-year-old daughter turns 10, she should be getting the same that your 10-year-old son got when he was 10. Maybe you adjust for inflation. That's the general solution that we can offer to the problem."

The study focused on families in the U.K. who used the financial app, so it's not yet clear whether the same patterns exist elsewhere. Still, the findings offer parents a useful reminder: Being consistent about how children receive money can help give everyone a more equal financial starting point.