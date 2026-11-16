BMW recalls nearly 721,000 vehicles, urges owners to park outside

BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles that can catch fire while parked and switched off.

Owners should park outside, away from buildings and other vehicles, until repairs are completed.

Vehicles repaired under a related 2024 recall need another repair.

BMW owners face another recall after approximately 10 U.S. incidents involving vehicles repaired under an earlier campaign.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said an improperly sealed water pump electrical connector can admit water, short circuit, and potentially ignite. BMW reported no known crashes or injuries associated with the issue.

These vehicles were previously recalled in 2024 for a water pump issue and must be repaired again. If you have one of these vehicles, NHTSA says you should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired.

Affected vehicles span certain 2012–2018 model years and include BMW 2, 3, 4, and 5 Series vehicles, plus X1, X3, X4, X5, xDrive40e, and Z4 models.

A repair is being developed and will be provided free through BMW dealerships. Owner notification letters are expected beginning December 25, 2026, when affected vehicles will also become searchable by VIN or license plate at NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

Owners can call BMW at 800-525-7417 or NHTSA at 888-327-4236. The parking warning applies until repairs are completed.