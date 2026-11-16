Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of November 16

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Winnebago Towable — NHTSA Recall ID 26V745000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|WINNEBAGO
|THRIVE
|2026
PACCAR Incorporated — NHTSA Recall ID 26V743000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|KENWORTH
|T380
|2027
|KENWORTH
|T680
|2027
|KENWORTH
|T280
|2027
|KENWORTH
|T880
|2027
|KENWORTH
|W990
|2027
Shyft Group — NHTSA Recall ID 26V739000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|UTILIMASTER
|UPFIT
|2017, 2020–2026
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.