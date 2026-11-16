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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of November 16

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - 2026 Winnebago Thrive

Winnebago, Kenworth, and

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Winnebago Towable — NHTSA Recall ID 26V745000

Issue: Original GVWR and GAWR Information Missing on Certification Label

MakeModelModel Years
WINNEBAGOTHRIVE2026

PACCAR Incorporated — NHTSA Recall ID 26V743000

Issue: Driveline May Separate

MakeModelModel Years
KENWORTHT3802027
KENWORTHT6802027
KENWORTHT2802027
KENWORTHT8802027
KENWORTHW9902027

Shyft Group — NHTSA Recall ID 26V739000

Issue: Information Missing from the Tire and Loading Label/FMVSS 110

MakeModelModel Years
UTILIMASTERUPFIT2017, 2020–2026
Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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