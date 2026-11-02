Amazon offers a $25 Thanksgiving dinner

Amazon is offering a complete Thanksgiving meal for $25, including an eight-pound turkey and ingredients for traditional holiday sides and dessert.

Shoppers can also find frozen turkeys for $0.79 per pound and fresh turkeys for $0.99 per pound during November promotions.

The meal deal is available through Nov. 26 while supplies last, with same-day grocery delivery available in more than 2,300 U.S. cities and towns.

Putting together Thanksgiving dinner can mean a lot of grocery shopping, meal planning, and money spent before guests even arrive. But Amazon is hoping to make things a little easier on shoppers' wallets this holiday season.

The retailer has introduced a $25 Thanksgiving meal through Amazon Grocery that includes a turkey and ingredients for several traditional holiday dishes. The offer also comes with additional discounts on turkeys, side dishes, and other Thanksgiving essentials throughout November.

For shoppers looking to keep holiday spending under control without skipping the traditional Thanksgiving spread, the deal offers another option for stocking up before the big day.

“Customers love the convenience of getting everything they need for the holidays delivered so they can come together with family and friends. Amazon makes it even easier for customers to put a delicious meal on the table,” Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a news release.

“With Amazon, customers can get everything they need at everyday low prices—from the turkey to the sides to the serving essentials—all in one cart, delivered to their door within hours.”

What's included in Amazon's $25 Thanksgiving meal?

The $25 package includes an eight-pound frozen Butterball turkey, along with ingredients to prepare several familiar holiday favorites.

Shoppers will receive Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, turkey gravy mix, Kraft macaroni and cheese, Stove Top stuffing, and the ingredients for green bean casserole. The package also includes five pounds of russet potatoes, corn, carrots, crescent rolls, pie crusts, and pumpkin puree.

Amazon says the meal is available now through Nov. 26, while supplies last.

Customers in more than 2,300 cities and towns where Amazon offers fresh grocery delivery can have their purchases delivered the same day, within hours. Free same-day delivery is available on qualifying orders of $25 or more.

There are also other holiday promotions to consider:

Frozen turkeys are priced at $0.79 per pound from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26

Fresh turkeys are available for $0.99 per pound from Nov. 14 through Nov. 26

Thanksgiving grocery staples are priced under $4 from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26

Shoppers can get 40% off charcuterie and party snacks from Nov. 2 through Nov. 14, and 40% off premade sides from Nov. 15 through Nov. 26

What this means for Thanksgiving shoppers

Amazon's $25 meal could give budget-conscious shoppers another way to approach Thanksgiving grocery shopping, particularly if they're looking to save on the main meal and several traditional sides at once.

The delivery option may also be helpful for people who would rather avoid an extra trip to the grocery store. Shoppers can search for "$25 Thanksgiving Meal" in the Amazon app or on the desktop website to find the offer and browse additional holiday deals.

However, shoppers should keep in mind that the meal is available only while supplies last, and same-day grocery delivery isn't available everywhere.

It's also worth checking the package contents against your guest list and menu before purchasing, since the included turkey weighs eight pounds and the meal may not cover every dish or serving need.

Still, with turkey discounts and additional grocery promotions available throughout November, Amazon is giving shoppers several opportunities to plan ahead and potentially spend less on their Thanksgiving celebration.