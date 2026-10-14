Aldi and Lidl are offering Thanksgiving dinners for under $40

Aldi is offering the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for under $39, without requiring a loyalty membership.

Lidl's $35.86 meal deal includes a turkey and traditional sides, but shoppers must be Lidl Plus members to qualify.

Both offers run through Nov. 25, giving shoppers time to compare the deals and plan their holiday grocery lists.

Putting together a Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive, especially when you're shopping for a crowd. But two discount grocery chains are hoping to make the holiday more affordable this year with meal deals that cost less than $40 for up to 10 people.

Aldi and Lidl have each announced promotions that bundle the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving feast at a set price. While the offers have plenty in common, there are some differences in what's included and what shoppers need to do to qualify.

Here's a closer look at each deal and what consumers should know before heading to the grocery store.

Lidl's Thanksgiving meal costs $35.86 for up to 10 people

Lidl is offering ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner serving up to 10 people for $35.86 from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25. The deal is available to Lidl Plus members, who must scan their app at checkout to receive the promotional price.

The basket includes a 14-pound frozen turkey, along with ingredients for stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and pumpkin pie. Other items include potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pie crust dough.

Lidl is also promising to match the total price of a comparable Thanksgiving meal basket at Aldi and Walmart. That guarantee applies to the overall basket price rather than individual products.

Shoppers can find additional savings throughout November, when Lidl plans to temporarily lower prices on 100 products each week. Lidl Plus members who make a qualifying purchase each week during the month can also earn up to $25 in additional rewards through the app in December.

Aldi's meal deal comes with no membership requirement

Aldi's offer gives shoppers the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal serving 10 people for under $39, or less than $4 per person. Unlike Lidl's promotion, Aldi's deal doesn't require coupons, a loyalty card, a minimum purchase, or a membership.

The meal includes a 16-pound whole turkey, stuffing, three pounds of sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberries, peas, carrots, celery, and ingredients for pumpkin pie. Milk and whipping cream are also included.

Aldi's offer is available from Oct. 14 through Nov. 25, although some ingredients have later start dates. Cranberries become available Oct. 26, the turkey on Nov. 4, and pumpkin pie mix on Nov. 11.

Shoppers can look for turkey-logo signs marking eligible products in stores or add the full shopping list to an online cart with one click through Aldi's website. Curbside pickup and delivery are available, though delivery and service fees may apply.

What these deals mean for Thanksgiving shoppers

Both promotions give consumers a way to plan a holiday meal around a relatively predictable grocery budget. Lidl has the lower advertised price, but its membership requirement is an important consideration. Aldi's offer costs slightly more but is available without signing up for a loyalty program.

The baskets also aren't identical, so shoppers should consider which ingredients best fit their family's menu before comparing the totals. Anyone who needs additional dishes, drinks, or ingredients beyond the listed items will need to budget for those separately.

Both deals are available through Nov. 25, making it worthwhile to check local availability and plan ahead rather than leaving the entire shopping trip until the last minute.