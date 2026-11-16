Family Dollar settlement includes money for shoppers overcharged at checkout

Family Dollar has agreed to a roughly $63 million settlement over allegations that it routinely charged shoppers more than advertised prices.

Consumers would receive relief through a $40 million compensation fund and a separate $20 million discount program.

The proposed settlement requires court approval; individual payment amounts and final claims instructions have not been announced.

Family Dollar shoppers could receive compensation under a proposed $63 million settlement resolving federal and state allegations that the discount retailer repeatedly charged more at checkout than the prices it advertised.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 17 states announced the agreement November 12. The settlement, filed in federal court in Virginia, still requires a judge’s approval. Approximately $60 million would provide consumer relief, with another $3 million going to participating states.

Regulators allege the discrepancies affected prices displayed on shelves, in advertisements, and on Family Dollar’s website and mobile app. Customers also reported being unable to redeem advertised Smart Coupons because of problems with the app.

According to the FTC, state and local regulators cited Family Dollar for thousands of pricing violations over five years, resulting in more than $3 million in fines. The agency alleges the retailer continued the practices despite repeated warnings, complaints, and enforcement actions.

Who could receive compensation?

The proposed order defines eligible consumers as anyone who made at least one purchase from Family Dollar between January 1, 2023, and October 1, 2026. Eligibility is not restricted to residents of the 17 participating states.

An independent claims administrator would handle applications. Consumers would attest that they qualify and provide identifying information needed to receive payment. The proposal allows up to 180 days after the claims form becomes available to submit a claim.

The order does not specify a fixed payment per customer. Final claims materials would require FTC approval, and shoppers should watch for official notices in stores and on Family Dollar’s digital platforms.

A separate discount for customers

Family Dollar would also offer 15% off eligible purchases for two consecutive days as part of a $20 million discount program. Alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, and other prepaid cards would be excluded.

The program must be completed within 90 days after entry of the court order, with advance notice of the shopping dates. Those dates have not been announced.

Beyond compensation, the agreement would require Family Dollar to monitor pricing, train employees, and promptly correct discrepancies. Its pricing accuracy program would undergo independent assessments and annual certification.

Family Dollar said it would work with regulators to meet the settlement’s requirements and explain the impact to customers. The company said it is focused on improving pricing accuracy and maintaining shoppers’ trust.