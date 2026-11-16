Here’s how far home prices would have to fall to become affordable

A home affordable to the median-income U.S. household could cost roughly $250,000 to $303,000 at a 7% mortgage rate, according to an illustrative calculation.

That would require a price reduction of approximately 27% to 40% from a $416,000 home, depending on the buyer’s down payment.

Matching the principal-and-interest payment on a $416,000 home financed at 3% would require a price of about $264,000 at 7% — a decline of nearly 37%.

Much of the discussion about housing affordability centers on mortgage rates: How far must they fall before Americans can comfortably buy a home?

But that might not be the right question. Maybe the question should be, are home prices too high? If mortgage rates remain at 7%, which are historically normal, home prices would have to decline substantially to fit the budget of a household earning the nation’s median income.

Using $416,000 as the starting home price, an illustrative calculation suggests prices would need to fall approximately 27% to 40%, depending on the down payment.

That puts an affordable purchase price at roughly $250,000 to $303,000, not the current median price of $416,000.

The calculation is not a forecast of where home prices are headed. It measures the distance between a $416,000 purchase and what a typical household could afford under a defined housing budget.

What can a typical household afford?

The Census Bureau reports that median household income reached $87,460 in 2025, its latest annual estimate. That is the midpoint of the income distribution: Half of households earned more and half earned less. It can include earnings from multiple household members.

Allocating 28% of that household’s gross income to housing produces a monthly budget of approximately $2,041.

For this analysis, that budget covers mortgage principal and interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and when applicable, private mortgage insurance.

The calculation assumes a 30-year fixed mortgage at 7%, annual property taxes equal to 1.2% of the purchase price, and annual homeowners insurance equal to 0.5%. For buyers putting less than 20% down, it adds annual mortgage insurance equal to 0.5% of the loan balance.

With a 20% down payment, those assumptions produce an affordable purchase price of approximately $303,000 — about $113,000, or 27%, below $416,000.

With 10% down, the affordable price falls to approximately $262,000, a reduction of about 37%.

With 5% down, the affordable price is approximately $251,000, nearly 40% below the starting price.

The smaller down payments leave buyers financing more of the purchase and paying mortgage insurance, reducing the home price their monthly budget can support.

The price of replacing a 3% mortgage

Another calculation shows how dramatically interest rates change purchasing power. A $416,000 home purchased with 20% down and a 3% mortgage carries a monthly principal-and-interest payment of approximately $1,403.

At 7%, the same purchase and down payment produce a payment of about $2,214 — an increase of roughly $811 a month, before taxes and insurance.

To get that principal-and-interest payment back to $1,403 at 7%, the purchase price would have to fall to approximately $264,000, assuming the buyer still puts 20% down.

Why the affordability gap varies

The estimates also show why there is no single price that makes homeownership affordable nationwide. Property taxes and insurance vary widely. Buyers with substantial car payments, student loans, or credit card debt may have less room for housing expenses. Maintenance, utilities, and homeowners association fees add costs excluded from this calculation.

Even the 20%-down scenario requires approximately $60,600 upfront on a $303,000 home, plus closing costs.

Even so, the math illustrates the scale of the problem. At a 7% mortgage rate, a household earning the national median income would need either a substantially lower purchase price, a larger down payment, or more room in its budget to afford a $416,000 home.

It would likely take a catastrophic event to cause home prices to drop by that extreme amount, but this exercise illustrates a point: $416,000 is not a realistic median price for a house when mortgage rates are 7%.