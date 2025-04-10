Public health group calls for Health Secretary Kennedy's resignation

Key takeaways:

The American Public Health Association (APHA) alleges Kennedy's recent actions, including significant staff reductions at key health agencies, demonstrate "implicit and explicit bias."

The organization criticizes Kennedy's stance on measles outbreaks, vaccine safety, and water fluoridation, labeling his promoted remedies as unproven and harmful.

APHA's executive director, Georges Benjamin, asserts Kennedy's leadership is causing "hurtful" outcomes, potentially leading to preventable deaths.

A national public health organization is demanding the immediate resignation of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing a "complete disregard for science" and actions that pose a "danger to the public's health."

The American Public Health Association (APHA), a 150-year-old organization representing tens of thousands of public health professionals, has issued a stark call for the resignation of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., just weeks into his tenure.

Georges Benjamin, APHA's executive director, released a scathing statement Wednesday, accusing Kennedy of undermining public health through "poor and thoughtless management" and the promotion of unscientific views, according to STATNews.

Benjamin pointed to substantial staff cuts at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies as evidence of Kennedy's detrimental leadership. He also highlighted Kennedy's alleged role in the forced resignation of Peter Marks, a key figure in vaccine regulation at the FDA.

The APHA's statement detailed a litany of concerns, including Kennedy's response to the Texas measles outbreak. The organization criticized his failure to strongly encourage vaccination while promoting unproven treatments like vitamin A, which has been linked to harmful side effects in children.

Further concern was raised by his decision to appoint a known vaccine critic to a study investigating the debunked link between childhood vaccines and autism, and his intention to advise the CDC against recommending water fluoridation.

"People are going to die"

“The things that he has done have not only not been helpful, but I believe that many of the things he’s articulated have been hurtful,” Benjamin told STAT. “I think people are going to die because of what he’s doing.”

Benjamin noted that the demand for resignation is unprecedented in the organization's history. He stressed the importance of health leaders as trusted messengers, whose words should be "fully vetted and evidence-based."

“I know what the words of a health leader mean. I’m careful here at APHA for the same reason because you carry the mantle of being the government, the trusted messenger, and the assumption is that what you’re saying has been fully vetted and is evidence-based,” he said. “I just felt as a physician and I got my staff here to agree and the other leaders here to agree. We have to say this guy’s bad news.”