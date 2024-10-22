McDonald's Quarter Pounders withdrawn in some areas after E.coli outbreak

Food illness outbreak hits McDonald's. Quarter Pounder hamburgers are being pulled in some areas as investigators try to find out what ingredient is responsible for the problem.

The CDC says one person is dead and 10 hospitalized out of a total of 49 cases.

"The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers," said McDonald's North America Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña in a statement. "All local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma," he said.

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) are collecting different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections.

Epidemiologic data show that Quarter Pounder hamburgers served at McDonald’s are contaminated with E. coli and are making people sick. Early information from FDA indicates onions may be a source of this outbreak. Investigators from all agencies are working quickly to determine the contaminated ingredient.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 18 people interviewed, all 18 (100%) report eating at McDonald’s, and 16 people report eating a beef hamburger.

Of 14 people who remember the specific beef hamburger they ate at McDonald’s, 12 (86%) report eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger. Some people in this outbreak reported traveling to other states before their illness started. At least one person ate at McDonald’s during their travel.

Call your healthcare provider if you ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger and have severe E. colisymptoms.

About E. coli

E. coli stands for Escherichia coli, which is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.

Here's a breakdown of E. coli:

Types

Harmless E. coli: These strains live in our intestines and help with digestion.

Pathogenic E. coli: These strains can cause various illnesses, including:

Diarrhea: This can range from mild and watery to severe and bloody.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs): E. coli is a common cause of UTIs.

Respiratory illness: E. coli can sometimes cause pneumonia or other respiratory infections.

Other illnesses: In rare cases, E. coli can cause more serious conditions like kidney failure or meningitis.

Transmission

Foodborne: Contaminated food, particularly undercooked meat and raw vegetables, is a common source of E. coli infection.

Waterborne: Drinking contaminated water can also lead to infection.

Person-to-person: E. coli can spread through poor hygiene, such as not washing hands properly after using the bathroom.

Animal contact: Contact with animals or their feces can also transmit E. coli.

Symptoms

Symptoms of E. coli infection vary depending on the strain and the type of illness. Common symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

Fatigue

Prevention

Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.

Cook food thoroughly: Ensure meat is cooked to a safe internal temperature.

Wash fruits and vegetables: Wash produce thoroughly before eating.

Avoid raw milk and unpasteurized juices: These products can harbor harmful bacteria.

Be cautious when swimming: Avoid swallowing water in pools, lakes, or other bodies of water.

Treatment

Most E. coli infections resolve on their own without treatment. However, staying hydrated is crucial, especially in cases of diarrhea. In severe cases, antibiotics may be necessary.

If you suspect you have an E. coli infection, it's essential to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.