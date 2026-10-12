Inflation isn't stopping holiday spending, but it's changing how people shop

77% of consumers plan to maintain or increase holiday spending, but inflation and higher prices are still influencing their decisions.

Shoppers are starting earlier and comparing prices to stretch their budgets, with many prioritizing affordability over impulse purchases.

Big-box retailers and online marketplaces remain popular destinations as consumers focus on finding the best value for their money.

Inflation is still weighing on shoppers, but many are sticking to their holiday budgets — and starting their shopping earlier than ever

Holiday shopping could remain strong this year, even as consumers continue to feel the effects of inflation and higher prices. A new survey from Adtaxi found that 77% of consumers plan to maintain or increase their holiday spending, suggesting that many shoppers aren’t ready to scale back their gift-giving plans just yet.

That doesn’t mean price concerns have disappeared. Nearly six in 10 consumers said higher prices are likely to influence their holiday shopping decisions. From shopping earlier to comparing prices and turning to their smartphones for deals, consumers may be finding new ways to make their holiday budgets go further.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Adtaxi Director of Research Murry Woronoff to look closer at these findings.

Methodology and key findings

Adtaxi conducted its 2026 Holiday & Ecommerce Survey online through SurveyMonkey on August 25, 2026. The survey included 1,029 U.S. adults across different geographic regions, income levels, genders, and age groups.

The survey found that 77% of consumers expect to maintain or increase their holiday gift spending compared with last year, although 59% said higher prices are likely to influence their shopping decisions.

Shoppers are also starting earlier, with 65.7% planning to begin before Thanksgiving and 39.8% expecting to start by the end of October. Online shopping remains a major part of holiday plans, with 80.7% of respondents who shop digitally expecting to use smartphones for their purchases.

Meanwhile, half of consumers have used AI to help with shopping or purchasing decisions, but just 2.3% ranked AI recommendations among the top influences on their brand choices.

Selective spending

Starting holiday shopping can be a decent strategy to help save money. However, maybe more importantly, Woronoff says the survey findings highlight the ways that shoppers plan to be more selective with their spending this holiday season.

“Starting early can give consumers time to compare prices, spot genuine deals, and make thoughtful purchases, but whether it actually saves money depends entirely on strategy,” he said.

“Our survey shows that 35% of consumers prioritize finding the lowest prices, while another 27% focus on staying within budget without sacrificing key purchases. This indicates that more shoppers are being selective rather than simply spending more just because the season starts earlier. For these consumers, the key is establishing a clear budget upfront and using the extended timeline to evaluate options strategically, rather than treating every promotion as a reason to buy.”

Value is king

The survey also found a divide between lower-income shoppers, who reported that wage pressures are influencing spending, and higher-income shoppers, who said inflation is the biggest barrier this holiday season. The common denominator: a focus on value.

“Consumers across all income levels are paying close attention to value, though the underlying financial pressures vary,” Woronoff said. “Among lower-income households, 54.4% cite immediate wage pressures as a primary factor influencing their purchase decisions, whereas 60% of higher-income households point to inflation.



“Regardless of income, big-box retailers and online marketplaces remain top destinations because they offer broad selection, transparent pricing, convenient fulfillment, and easy price comparisons. Whether managing a tight budget or weighing the overall value of a purchase, shoppers can maximize their spending by thoroughly comparing options and prioritizing what they truly need.”

Options don’t equate to value

If there’s one holiday shopping mistake Woronoff hopes consumers avoid this year, it’s this: don’t confuse an abundance of shopping opportunities with genuine value.

“Our survey found that 59% of consumers expect higher prices to impact their holiday spending, making price sensitivity and budget adherence top priorities,” he explained. “While starting earlier and shopping across multiple channels can stretch a dollar, those strategies only work if consumers maintain a clear sense of what they need and can afford.

“Establishing a firm budget, comparing prices across retailers, and weighing quality alongside cost will help shoppers resist impulse buys and make confident, value-driven decisions.”