Strong winds and periods of rain could complicate Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, particularly for its giant character balloons.

Wind gusts exceeding New York City's safety limits could force organizers to ground the balloons entirely.

The parade itself is unlikely to be canceled, but spectators may see a different version of the festivities than they expect.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take over New York City on Thursday, but the weather could make one of its most recognizable features a little less spectacular.

Strong wind gusts and periods of heavy rain are in the forecast, potentially affecting whether the giant character balloons can safely float above the crowds.

Katie Bachli, a meteorologist with the University at Albany's State Weather Risk Communication Center, says wind is the biggest concern heading into the holiday festivities.

"While we are not anticipating snow in New York City, gusty winds and rain are likely," Bachli said. "At a minimum, handlers will likely need to fly the giant character balloons at a lower altitude. However, given the current wind forecast, there is a distinct possibility that all character balloons will have to be grounded."

Wind restrictions could keep balloons out of the sky

New York City has specific safety restrictions for the parade's giant balloons. Wind gusts cannot exceed 34 mph, while sustained winds are capped at 23 mph. Those restrictions are designed to help prevent balloons from becoming difficult to control in potentially dangerous conditions.

The rules were established following a 1997 parade incident involving strong winds that caused a balloon to strike a lamppost, resulting in injuries to spectators.

Bachli also points out that forecasting wind conditions in Manhattan can be particularly challenging. The city's tall buildings create localized wind patterns, often called urban canyon effects, that standard weather models may not fully capture.

If officials ultimately decide to ground all the character balloons, it would be only the second time in the parade's history. The first occurred in 1971, when heavy rain and strong winds damaged balloons following inflation.

What paradegoers should expect Thursday

Even if the balloons don't make their usual appearance, the parade itself is not expected to be canceled. According to Bachli, a complete cancellation is highly unlikely, and the parade has never been canceled because of weather since it began in 1924.

For spectators planning to watch in person or from home, the biggest change may be whether the giant balloons are able to fly at their usual heights. While the weather could affect that part of the show, the parade is still expected to go on.