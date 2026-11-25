The potential tax advantage: Roth IRAs offer tax-free qualified withdrawals and eliminate required minimum distributions during the original owner's lifetime, potentially reducing taxes in retirement.

The potential downside: Converting retirement savings triggers an immediate tax liability that could push retirees into a higher tax bracket, increase Medicare premiums or cause more Social Security benefits to be taxed.

The deadline is December 31: Retirees who want a traditional-to-Roth IRA conversion counted toward their 2026 taxes must complete the transaction by year-end.

With the end of 2026 approaching, retirees have a potentially important financial decision to make: whether to convert some or all of their traditional IRA savings into a Roth IRA before December 31.

The strategy, known as a Roth conversion, has become increasingly attractive to retirees who expect to face higher taxes in the future or who want to reduce the amount of taxable income they must withdraw from retirement accounts later in life.

But the decision isn't as simple as moving money from one account to another. A Roth conversion generally creates a tax bill in the year the transaction takes place, and that bill can be substantial.

For some retirees, paying taxes now could mean significant savings later. For others, converting too much money could create more financial problems than it solves.

Why December 31 matters

Unlike contributions to an IRA, which generally can be made until the following April's tax-filing deadline, Roth conversions must be completed during the calendar year in which the taxpayer wants the income recognized.

That means retirees hoping to take advantage of their 2026 tax situation must complete the conversion by December 31, 2026.

The distinction is important. A taxpayer generally has until April 15, 2027, to make a contribution for the 2026 tax year, but that extension does not apply to Roth conversions.

There is also no requirement to convert an entire traditional IRA. Retirees can move a portion of their savings into a Roth account, potentially limiting the tax consequences. For example, someone with $400,000 in a traditional IRA might choose to convert just $30,000 this year, rather than the entire balance.

That approach allows retirees to spread conversions over several years, potentially taking advantage of lower tax brackets while avoiding a large, one-time tax bill.

How a Roth conversion works

Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs receive different tax treatment. With a traditional IRA funded by deductible contributions, the account holder generally receives a tax benefit when contributing money. Investments grow tax-deferred, but withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income.

A Roth IRA reverses that arrangement. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, and

qualified withdrawals, including investment earnings, are tax-free.

When someone converts a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, the amount converted that has not previously been taxed is included in taxable income for that year.

Suppose a retiree has $60,000 in taxable income and converts $40,000 from a traditional IRA funded entirely with pretax dollars. The conversion generally increases taxable income to $100,000 before considering any other tax adjustments.

The retiree pays income taxes on the converted amount but, once the money is in the Roth account, future qualified withdrawals can be tax-free.

The advantage is that the account holder has effectively paid the tax bill in advance, potentially avoiding higher taxes on that money and its future investment growth.

The biggest advantages of converting

One of the most important benefits of a Roth IRA is that qualified withdrawals are tax-free. That can be particularly valuable for retirees who expect tax rates to increase or who anticipate having substantial retirement income in the future.

Another advantage involves required minimum distributions, or RMDs.

Traditional IRA owners generally must begin taking annual withdrawals at age 73 or 75, depending on their birth year. Those withdrawals are usually taxable, even if the retiree doesn't need the money for living expenses.

Roth IRAs, by contrast, do not require distributions during the original owner's lifetime.

That means a retiree who converts traditional IRA savings into a Roth can potentially reduce future required withdrawals and the taxes associated with them.

Roth accounts can also be useful for estate planning. Beneficiaries who inherit a Roth IRA can generally withdraw the money tax-free if applicable requirements are met, although most nonspouse beneficiaries must empty the account within 10 years.

There is another potential advantage for retirees who have temporarily lower incomes. Someone who has retired but has not yet begun collecting Social Security or taking required minimum distributions may have an opportunity to convert savings while remaining in a relatively low tax bracket.

Financial planners sometimes describe those years as a window of opportunity for Roth conversions.

The disadvantages can be substantial

The biggest drawback is the immediate tax bill. Consider a retiree who converts $100,000 from a traditional IRA funded entirely with pretax dollars. If the entire conversion falls within the 22% federal income tax bracket, it would generate approximately $22,000 in additional federal income taxes.

If part of the conversion pushes the retiree into a higher bracket, the tax bill could be even larger. State income taxes may also apply.

There are additional consequences that retirees should consider. A Roth conversion can increase modified adjusted gross income, potentially triggering higher Medicare Part B and Part D premiums under Medicare's income-related monthly adjustment amount, known as IRMAA.

Medicare generally uses income reported on tax returns from two years earlier to determine these surcharges. That means a large conversion in 2026 could increase Medicare premiums in 2028.

For retirees receiving Social Security, additional taxable income from a conversion could also cause a larger portion of their benefits to become subject to federal income taxes.

In some cases, a conversion could also reduce eligibility for income-based tax benefits or other financial assistance.

And unlike years ago, Roth conversions generally cannot be undone. The IRS eliminated the ability to reverse a completed conversion beginning in 2018.

Why converting a smaller amount may be smarter

For many retirees, the most effective strategy may be to convert traditional IRA savings gradually rather than all at once.

Consider someone who expects to remain in the 12% federal income tax bracket with an additional $20,000 in taxable income.

Converting $20,000 could allow that retiree to pay a relatively low federal tax rate on the money today, potentially avoiding a higher rate later.

But converting $100,000 might push much of that income into higher tax brackets, reducing or eliminating the long-term advantage. The calculation becomes even more important when Medicare premiums and Social Security taxation are included.

Retirees should also consider how they will pay the taxes. Using money from a separate savings account to cover the tax bill generally allows the entire converted amount to remain invested in the Roth IRA.

Using money from the retirement account itself reduces the amount available for future tax-free growth. For people younger than 59½, amounts withheld or otherwise not converted may also be subject to an additional 10% early-distribution tax.

Special rules for older retirees

Retirees who are already subject to required minimum distributions face another restriction.

The IRS does not allow an RMD to be converted into a Roth IRA.

Someone required to withdraw $15,000 from a traditional IRA in 2026 must satisfy that distribution requirement before converting additional funds from the account.

The required withdrawal generally remains taxable, and any subsequent conversion can create additional taxable income.

There is also a five-year rule to consider. For Roth IRA investment earnings to qualify for tax-free withdrawal, the owner generally must be at least 59½ and satisfy a five-tax-year holding requirement beginning with the first tax year for which a Roth IRA was funded.

A separate five-year rule applies to each conversion and can result in a 10% early-distribution penalty on certain withdrawals by people younger than 59½. For most retirees older than that age, the conversion-specific penalty is not an issue, but the qualified-withdrawal rules still matter.

How to complete a conversion before December 31

According to the Internal Revenue Service's guidance on IRA conversions, account holders can convert money through a direct transfer between financial institutions, a transfer within the same institution or a qualifying 60-day rollover.

A direct transfer is generally the simplest approach because it avoids the need to personally handle the funds.

Although December 31 is the tax-year deadline, retirees should contact their IRA custodian well before then. Financial institutions may impose earlier processing deadlines, particularly during the holidays.

A conversion does not have to be completed by December 31 to remain available as a strategy. Someone who misses this year's deadline can still convert money in 2027, but the resulting taxable income would generally be reported for 2027 rather than 2026.

Is a Roth conversion worth it? The answer depends largely on whether the retiree expects to pay a lower tax rate now or in the future.

A conversion may be especially attractive for retirees who have temporarily low taxable incomes, expect future required minimum distributions to be substantial, or want to leave tax-advantaged assets to their heirs.

It may be less attractive for retirees who are already in high tax brackets, expect lower tax rates later, or would have to deplete savings to pay the conversion taxes.