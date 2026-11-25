U.S. consumer confidence jumped 11.4 points to 103.3 in November, its highest level since January 2025.

A brighter view of the job market led the increase, with nearly 31% of consumers saying jobs were plentiful, up from 26% in October.

Plans to buy homes and cars edged up, and more consumers were considering a vacation. Shoppers still expected prices to rise an average of 5.7% over the next year.

Americans grew more confident about the economy for a second straight month in November, according to a report released by The Conference Board. Its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 103.3 from 91.9 in October as households took a more favorable view of current business conditions and the economy’s prospects over the next six months.

Fergus McCormick, a senior economist at The Conference Board, said reduced uncertainty after the midterm elections may have contributed to the rebound. Confidence climbed sharply among Democrats and independents and slipped slightly among Republicans, who remained the most confident of the three groups. The preliminary survey ran from Nov. 1 through Nov. 17.

Fewer consumers expect the job market to get worse

The share of respondents who said jobs were hard to get fell to 18.4% from 21.4% in October. Looking six months ahead, 19.3% expected fewer jobs to be available, down from 25.7% the previous month. The share expecting more jobs rose to 18.1%.

The brighter jobs outlook did little to change expectations for pay. The share expecting their income to rise held at 18.4%, while the share bracing for a decline edged up to 12.1%.

Nearly 45% of respondents were considering a vacation in the next six months, up from about 43% in October. Interest shifted toward domestic trips, and consumers anticipated spending more on hotels and airfare for personal travel.

High prices remained a source of frustration in consumers’ written responses. Their average expectation for inflation over the next year eased for a second consecutive month to 5.7%, and they continued to expect interest rates to rise.