6 websites that can actually save you money this holiday shopping season

Different sites, different jobs: Some are better for discovering deals, while others specialize in coupon codes or cash back.

Let the deals come to you: Setting alerts for gifts you already plan to buy can beat endlessly searching for bargains.

Stack your savings: A sale price, coupon, cash-back offer, and credit-card reward may sometimes work together.

Holiday shoppers certainly aren't lacking websites promising to save them money.

Search for a coupon code and you'll find dozens. Search for Black Friday deals and you'll probably find hundreds more.

The problem is figuring out which ones are actually worth your time.

That's especially important during the holidays, when a giant “50% OFF” banner doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the lowest price, and many coupon websites have nothing but expired promo codes.

The trick isn't finding one magical website that always has the best deal. But rather it's knowing which site or app to check for which type of savings.

Here are six worth bookmarking today before holiday shopping gets into full swing.

1. Slickdeals: Best for letting others find the deals for you

If I were going to bookmark only one deal-hunting site before Black Friday, Slickdeals would be high on my list.

Users post deals they find, then other members vote and comment on them. Popular offers can eventually make Slickdeals' Frontpage, where Deal Editors also evaluate factors such as price history, reviews, and availability.

That's very useful during Black Friday, when every retailer is telling you everything is an amazing deal. At the very least, it’s worth installing their browser extension so you’ll be notified of any deals or coupons when you’re shopping online on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

But the feature I'd use before Black Friday is their Deal Alerts. Instead of repeatedly checking whether AirPods or a particular LEGO set has gone on sale, simply create an alert for a product, brand, or store and let the deals come to you.

Pro tip: Be specific. If you know the exact model of the TV, laptop, or headphones you want, create an alert for the model number rather than something broad like “Samsung TV.” You'll get fewer irrelevant deals and way fewer temptations.

Also, be sure to read the comments. Slickdeals users frequently point out when an item has been cheaper before or when there's a better version available for only a few dollars more.

2. RetailMeNot: Best when you're staring at the promo-code box

You've found the gift. The price looks good. Then you see it at checkout: “Enter promo code.”

That's when I'd check out RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot collects coupons, promo codes, sales, and cash-back offers from thousands of retailers, making it particularly useful when you already know the store you're shopping at and simply want another discount to add at checkout.

Instead of Googling “Macy's coupon code” and dredging through multiple coupon websites, search RetailMeNot directly from their homepage and see what's available.

I particularly like how they tell you if the coupon code has been verified and if it’s currently working. So many coupon sites add codes until their blue in the face but never bother to actually check if it’s a working coupon.

3. Rakuten: Best for getting money back

Rakuten works differently. Rather than primarily helping you find the lowest advertised price, Rakuten can give you cash back on purchases you're already planning to make.

The important part for holiday shoppers is that cash back can sometimes be layered on top of an existing sale.

Imagine you've found a $200 gift marked down to $150. If there's also an eligible retailer coupon, Rakuten cash back, and rewards from your credit card, you may be able to squeeze additional savings out of an already-good price.

You'll need to start your online shopping trip through Rakuten's website, app, or browser extension and activate the offer before purchasing.

Pro tip: Check the cash-back percentage immediately before buying, particularly around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Rates can change, so don't assume the percentage you saw earlier in the week still applies.

4. Brad's Deals: Best for curated deals

Sometimes you know exactly what you want. Other times you're thinking, "I still need something for Dad."

That's where Brad's Deals can help.

Rather than simply compiling coupon codes, Brad's Deals relies heavily on editors who scour retailers and curate offers they believe represent strong prices. That makes it particularly useful for deal discovery.

During the holidays, check its newest deals and Black Friday coverage. It's also useful when you know your budget but not the gift.

Maybe you want to spend around $50 on a kitchen gift but don't particularly care whether it's an air fryer, Dutch oven, or coffee maker. A curated deal site can surface opportunities you wouldn't necessarily find searching for one specific product.

Pro tip: Set your budget before you browse. Deal sites are very good at showing you things you suddenly think you need. Decide beforehand that you're looking for a $50 gift rather than letting a $99 “normally $179!” deal determine your budget.

A product you weren't going to buy doesn't become savings just because it's 60% off.

5. CouponCabin: Best for coupons and cash back in one stop

CouponCabin sits somewhere between a traditional coupon site and a cash-back service.

You can search for coupon codes and retailer offers, while participating stores can also offer cash back when you start your purchase through CouponCabin.

That makes it worth checking when you've already decided where you want to shop.

Say you're ordering shoes from a particular retailer. Just search for the retailer on CouponCabin rather than the specific shoes.

Don't forget to add their “Sidekick” browser extension. Once installed, it will notify you of any coupon codes available while shopping at a particular online retailer, as well as any cash back available. The extension works on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

6. DealNews: Best for vetting sales

DealNews also uses human editors to find and evaluate deals.

Its Editors' Choice designation (Staff Picks) is reserved for offers that at least two-thirds of its editors agree are particularly noteworthy.

But there's another reason I'd use DealNews around the holidays, and that's buying guidance. The site has years of deal data and publishes guides about what tends to go on sale and when.

Sometimes the smartest holiday-shopping move isn't finding another coupon.

It's waiting.

If you're shopping in October for something that historically gets much cheaper around Black Friday, knowing that could save you more than a 10% promo code.

Pro tip: When you're overwhelmed by sales, look for the Editors' Choice designation. It doesn't mean the product is right for you, but it can help distinguish an unusually strong offer from an ordinary sale dressed up as one.

The real trick: Stack the savings

Don't open all six websites every time you buy a $20 gift. But for an expensive purchase, use them at different stages.

Say you're buying a $300 pair of headphones:

Start with Slickdeals to see whether there's already a strong deal or set an alert if you're willing to wait.

Then check Brad's Deals or DealNews to see whether editors have spotted a noteworthy offer.

Once you've picked a retailer, check RetailMeNot or CouponCabin for a coupon or additional discount.

Finally, check Rakuten or another cash-back service before purchasing.

And don't forget your credit card. Some cards have rotating rewards or merchant-specific offers that could potentially add another layer of savings. Just verify that the offers can actually be combined before counting on them.