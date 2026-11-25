Some people taking GLP-1 medications report dulled taste and smell, which can make familiar Thanksgiving dishes taste different than they used to.

Fresh herbs, botanical spices, citrus zest, and varied textures may help make holiday dishes more appealing to people experiencing changes in taste.

You don't have to overhaul your Thanksgiving menu; small adjustments and an open mind can help everyone enjoy the holiday meal.

With GLP-1 medications changing how people experience hunger, fullness, and even taste, Thanksgiving dinner may look a little different for some families this year.

Certain flavors may be less appealing, while others could stand out more, making it worth reconsidering how you prepare some of your holiday favorites. But hosting someone taking a GLP-1 doesn't mean scrapping the traditional turkey dinner.

Dave McLean, director of CPG business strategy at Dassault Systèmes, shares how shifting flavor preferences could affect the Thanksgiving table and what home cooks can do to make the meal enjoyable for everyone.

How GLP-1s affect taste

McLean said that people on GLP-1s have reported they can’t taste what they used to taste as much.

“From a science perspective, taste and smell run through pathways, and those pathways have enzymes associated with them,” he explained. “If those enzymes aren’t where they need to be, it’s because the proteins aren’t being expressed.

“One reason that can happen is that the drug lands on a protein it wasn’t necessarily supposed to. Most of the time, activating a protein is good news, because it means the drug is doing what it’s meant to do. But in this case, activating certain proteins can send the body a signal that an enzyme isn’t needed. The enzyme doesn’t show up, and we lose some of the functions we need to taste and smell. One study finds 85% of people on GLP-1s experience dulled flavor profiles, but more research is in the works, and the extent of this impact can vary from person to person.”

Adjusting flavor profiles

If you’re preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, all hope isn’t lost! McLean shared that just a few simple tweaks can help those on GLP-1s make the most of the holiday.

“A growing body of research, led by one 2025 Penn study, suggests many GLP-1 users experience dulled taste perception in all five basic sensories; sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami,” McLean said. “What this looks like can vary from person to person and generally taste and sensory perception differ by region. Flavor fixes for one GLP-1 user might look different than the next.

“Generally, to appeal to these changing palates, I recommend utilizing more of a variety of spices in dishes. Seasoning with fresh herbs, botanical spices, and bright citrus zests could help make your dishes stand out to guests on GLP-1s. With dulled taste, texture can become more noticeable to this group, so considering mouthfeel can also help cater to these guests.”

Enjoying the holiday to the fullest

Whether you’re on a GLP-1, or cooking for a family member or friend who is, there are ways to make the holiday as enjoyable as possible for everyone gathered around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

“Don't feel like you need to skip the foods you look forward to or completely change your Thanksgiving traditions,” McLean suggested. “It is not uncommon for familiar foods to taste different than they have previously, so go into your Thanksgiving meals with an open mind.

“Try new dishes that you might not have previously liked or maybe try out a modified recipe to test new flavors.”