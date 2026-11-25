Holiday travel can increase exposure to germs, dehydration, fatigue, and other health concerns.

Staying hydrated, moving around regularly, and keeping medications handy can make trips more comfortable.

A few simple precautions, including masking in crowded spaces and getting enough sleep, can help travelers protect their health.

Holiday travel can be exciting, but spending hours in crowded airports, sitting in a car, and navigating busy travel days can take a toll on your health. With cold and flu season coinciding with Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, travelers may also face an increased risk of picking up illnesses along the way.

Doctors at UT Southwestern Medical Center say a little preparation can go a long way toward making holiday trips more comfortable and helping travelers avoid getting sick. From packing the right essentials to finding ways to manage travel stress, a few simple habits may make a difference.

“Travel introduces health risks we may not encounter at home. Understanding those risks and preparing ahead of time can help prevent a health issue from disrupting an otherwise great trip,” Katherine Liang, M.D., Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said in a news release.

Simple ways to protect your health on the road

In a recent article, Dr. Liang shared several ways travelers can better prepare for the health challenges that come with holiday trips.

Staying hydrated is one of the easiest places to start. Airplane cabins tend to have dry air, which can contribute to dehydration. Dr. Liang recommends drinking water before and during flights and packing essentials like lotion, lip balm, eye drops, or nasal spray.

Travelers should also keep hand sanitizer handy, particularly when navigating high-touch surfaces at airports and gas stations. Keeping medications in a carry-on or personal bag can help ensure doses aren't missed if luggage gets lost or travel plans are delayed.

For longer trips, getting up and stretching is important, too. Sitting for more than four hours can increase the risk of blood clots, so travelers should make time to walk around when possible. Compression socks may also be worth considering for people at elevated risk.

Other tips include wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, packing nutritious snacks, getting enough sleep, and practicing mindfulness techniques like box breathing when travel stress starts to build.

Dr. Liang also recommends checking that seasonal vaccinations are up to date before heading out.

What travelers should keep in mind before leaving

These precautions don't require an elaborate travel kit or a completely different routine. Instead, they involve anticipating common travel-related challenges and making a few adjustments before heading out.

Packing snacks can be especially helpful for people with food allergies or dietary sensitivities who may have fewer options at airports or rest stops.

Travelers who have recently undergone surgery, are pregnant, or have a history of blood clots may also want to discuss additional precautions with their healthcare provider before a long journey.

Getting enough rest, taking breaks, and keeping necessities within reach can also help travelers feel better throughout the trip.

“Holiday travel should be about spending time with the people you care about,” Dr. Liang said. “You can’t eliminate every travel-associated health risk, but simple precautions before and during your trip can help you stay healthy and make the most of your holiday season.”