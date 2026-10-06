Nearly 3 in 10 shoppers trust AI more than themselves for holiday shopping

AI is becoming a holiday shopping sidekick: Nearly three in 10 shoppers say they'd trust an AI agent more than themselves when making holiday purchases.

Finding deals is the biggest draw: 39% plan to use AI to hunt for deals, while 31% will use it to compare options and 30% to figure out where to buy.

But shoppers still want control: While 73% are open to working with an AI shopping agent, only 8% would let one make purchases independently.

Would you trust ChatGPT to pick out your spouse's Christmas present? Apparently, quite a few Americans would.

Nearly three in 10 U.S. shoppers say they'd trust an AI agent more than themselves when making holiday purchases, according to Accenture's 20th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey.

The survey, conducted between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, included 4,048 U.S. consumers across multiple generations.

And the findings suggest this could be the holiday season when AI moves from something shoppers experiment with to a tool they routinely use before hitting the "buy" button.

Consumers expect generative AI to influence 45% of their holiday spending this year, according to Accenture.

Shoppers want AI to find the deals

Saving money appears to be the biggest attraction.

Some 39% of shoppers plan to use AI to find deals, while 31% expect to use it to compare options and 30% to decide where to make a purchase.

Consumers are also willing to put AI to work shopping for other people. Some 38% say they're open to using AI agents to shop for friends, 37% for themselves, and 31% for a spouse.

That interest comes as shoppers are expecting to spend considerably more this holiday season — although that doesn't necessarily mean they're feeling flush.

The average U.S. holiday budget is expected to reach $737, nearly 12% higher than last year. Among consumers who expect their holiday budgets to increase, 53% say it's because "the cost of everything has gone up."

Shoppers aren't ready to give AI complete control

There's a big difference between asking AI for help and letting it shop for you.

While 73% of consumers are open to collaborating with an AI agent and 58% would allow one to complete tasks on their behalf, only 22% would let AI decide what to buy.

And just 8% would allow an AI agent to make purchases independently.

For now, that may be a smart line to draw. AI can make comparison shopping much faster, but that doesn't mean every price, product recommendation, or promotion it serves up will be accurate or current.

Here are a few ways to put AI to work without letting it take over your holiday shopping.

Smart tips for holiday shopping with AI