‘Ghost jobs’ leave applicants questioning which employers are actually hiring

ResumeBuilder found 86% of recent job seekers had encountered a listing they suspected did not represent an active opening.

More than half said they had interviewed for a suspected “ghost job,” highlighting the uncertainty applicants face.

Applicants can protect their time by verifying openings, asking about hiring timelines, and continuing to pursue other opportunities.

A job advertisement may look promising, but applicants increasingly question whether an employer actually intends to hire anyone.

ResumeBuilder’s Ghost Jobs Report surveyed 1,011 U.S. adults on August 27, 2026, who had searched for work within the previous two years. It found 58% had interviewed for a position they later suspected was a ghost job.

The consequences extended beyond wasted applications: 39% reported greater stress or frustration, 32% said they trusted employers less, and 20% felt less motivated to keep applying.

Respondents’ warning signs included stale or repeatedly advertised listings and hiring processes that stopped without explanation.

The findings suggest applicants face an additional burden: determining whether an opportunity is active before investing substantial time.

There is a limitation, however. The survey measured applicants’ suspicions, rather than independently verifying employers’ intentions. Its findings do not mean 86% of job listings are fake or establish that ghost jobs are increasing.

What it says about the job market

The report offers evidence of frustration and distrust in recruiting. By itself, it cannot determine whether the broader labor market is strengthening or weakening.

It also should not be treated as proof that official job-opening figures simply count questionable online advertisements. The Bureau of Labor Statistics collects its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from employers. To qualify as an opening, a specific position must exist, work must be available, the job must be able to start within 30 days, and the employer must be actively recruiting externally.

For applicants, the practical implication is that the number of advertisements they see may be a poor guide to how many employers are ready to make an offer.

How applicants can protect their time

A few steps can help applicants evaluate opportunities before committing to lengthy interviews or assignments:

Verify the opening. Look for the position on the employer’s own careers page. If it appears only on a job board, contact the company through independently verified channels.

Ask direct questions. Ask whether the position has hiring approval, when the employer expects someone to start, and what steps remain before a decision.

Investigate repeated postings. An older or frequently reposted advertisement deserves a question, although its age alone does not prove the opening is inactive.

Set boundaries. Before completing a substantial unpaid assignment, ask about its scope, purpose, and expected time commitment.

Keep searching. Continue pursuing other employers while waiting for an answer. Track applications and follow-up dates so one uncertain opportunity does not consume the search.

Applicants should also watch for outright fraud. The Federal Trade Commission advises job seekers never to pay to obtain a job and to research employers before sharing sensitive personal information. Requests for upfront payments or premature demands for bank-account details warrant particular caution.