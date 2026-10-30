Is traditional TV making a comeback?

Streaming platforms haven't completely replaced traditional television when it comes to watching series.

Weekly episode releases received slightly higher viewer ratings than shows released all at once.

TV networks and streaming services are increasingly collaborating to produce and distribute shows.

With streaming services making it easier than ever to watch entire seasons of shows in one sitting, it might seem like traditional television is becoming a thing of the past. But new research suggests the two ways of watching TV are finding room to coexist.

A study from the University of Alicante in Spain found that streaming platforms have not replaced traditional television as a way to distribute scripted and documentary series. Instead, TV networks and streaming services are increasingly working together, sharing content, and collaborating on productions.

The research looks at how television and streaming services are adapting to one another. Its findings suggest that traditional TV still has an important role in introducing shows to audiences, while streaming platforms can help productions reach additional viewers long after their original broadcast.

How researchers studied television and streaming trends

The researchers examined 325 series released in Spain between 2020 and 2024. The projects included 191 regular series, 51 miniseries, and 83 documentary series.

Rather than simply looking at how many people watched each show, the study considered how the productions were released and distributed. Researchers examined the strategies used by traditional television networks and eight major streaming platforms operating in Spain.

They also compared different release schedules, including shows made available in their entirety on one day and those released one episode at a time. Of the 325 productions, 222 were released all at once, 102 followed a weekly schedule, and two used a combination of both approaches.

What the results mean for viewers

One interesting finding was that viewers gave slightly higher average ratings to shows released weekly. Productions following this schedule received an average rating of 6.8 on IMDb and Filmaffinity, compared with 6.6 for shows released as complete seasons.

The researchers also found that release strategies vary by platform. Netflix generally favors releasing entire seasons at once, while Movistar+ is increasingly using weekly episodes. Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+ take a more flexible approach, and Atresplayer has a stronger focus on weekly releases.

The study also identified more than 40 seasons connected to joint production arrangements between television networks and streaming services. These partnerships can help companies share production costs, reduce financial risks, and give shows more opportunities to find an audience.

For consumers, this means the traditional TV experience may still have a place alongside streaming. A show that first airs on television can eventually become available on a streaming platform, giving viewers another opportunity to discover it. Streaming can also extend a show's reach beyond its original broadcast run.

Ultimately, the researchers suggest that the future of television isn't necessarily about one format replacing another. Instead, viewers may continue seeing a combination of traditional broadcasts, streaming releases, and partnerships that make their favorite shows available in different ways.