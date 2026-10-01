Traveling for the holidays? 5 ways to save that most people overlook

Always choose the local currency: Letting a foreign ATM or payment terminal convert your purchase to U.S. dollars can add roughly 3% to 12% to the transaction.

Book the hotel, then keep shopping: A refundable reservation lets you cancel and rebook if the same room gets cheaper.

Some savings have a deadline: Certain travel insurance benefits may require you to buy coverage within 14 to 21 days of your first trip payment.

You booked the cheaper holiday flight. Compared hotel prices. Maybe even packed snacks so you wouldn't have to buy a $9 bag of almonds at the airport.

But did you know that some of the easiest travel savings happen after you book?

Personal finance company Achieve recently shared several less-obvious travel savings strategies with ConsumerAffairs. We dug into the research behind them and found five worth knowing before you head out for the holidays.

1. Don't stop checking your hotel price after you book

Most of us comparison shop for a hotel until we hit the “reserve” button. Then we stop looking.

There's a better approach if your reservation allows free cancellation.

Book the room, put a reminder on your calendar and check the exact same hotel again a week or two later. If you notice that your rate has fallen, just reserve it again at the lower price and cancel the original reservation. But be sure to only cancel after you confirm the new one.

Recent academic research involving more than two million reservations across hundreds of properties examined this cancel-and-rebook concept. They found that a substantial number of hotel reservations became available for less before the check-in date.

That doesn't mean you'll automatically save $100 every time you try this as hotel prices can just as easily rise.

But because hotel rates do fluctuate quite a bit, it’s smart to book a refundable rate as you’ll retain the ability to take advantage of a possible lower rate tomorrow.

Make this an easy hack by creating two reminders when you book:

Reminder #1: Check two weeks later.

Reminder #2: Check several days before the free-cancellation deadline.

Just make sure you're comparing apples-to-apples. Meaning the same room type, dates, taxes, resort fees, and any cancellation terms.

2. College dorms could be your next cheap hotel hack

You don't have to be a student to sleep in a dorm. During holiday breaks, some colleges and universities rent unused student accommodations to travelers.

UniversityRooms, a booking platform specializing in the category, lists accommodations at hundreds of colleges and universities around the world.

The rooms aren't likely to be confused with the Four Seasons. You may get a basic dorm room, shared bathroom, or relatively sparse accommodations, but the price will be very attractive.

This strategy makes the most sense in expensive cities where you're primarily looking for a clean place to sleep in a good location, rather than a resort experience.

Before booking a dorm room, it’s smart to compare the all-in price with nearby hotels, hostels, and any short-term rentals you can find. Also, check whether the dorm bathroom is private or shared, whether linens are included, and how far the campus is from the places you want to visit.

And pay particular attention to the academic calendar. These rooms generally become available when students aren't using them, particularly during summer months and holiday breaks.

Pro tip: A lot of colleges in the U.S. don’t actively advertise dorm rooms for rent on big booking sites. So hit up Google and search the name of the university plus “visitor housing” or “guest accommodations” and you’ll quickly find what’s available.

3. Use cash for those vacation budget-busters

Here's an experiment worth trying on your next trip.

At the beginning of the day, take out the amount of cash you're comfortable spending on discretionary purchases such as coffee, snacks, drinks, and souvenirs.

When it's gone, you're done.

There's actually some interesting research behind the idea.

A 2024 analysis examined 71 studies involving more than 11,000 participants and over 338,000 transactions. Researchers found a small but statistically significant “cashless effect” where consumers tend to spend more when paying without cash.

That doesn't mean switching to cash will magically cut your vacation spending by 10%, but it does seem to help psychologically.

When you tap your phone six times for gelato, coffee, a souvenir, and a couple of drinks, each purchase can feel relatively painless. But when you put $80 in your wallet in the morning and see just $17 left by mid-afternoon, that tells a different story.

Think of it this way, it turns “I'll try not to spend too much today” into an actual number and makes you more aware of the vacation money leaks.

4. At a foreign ATM, don't pick U.S. dollars

This may be the easiest travel savings trick on the list. When you're using a credit card or ATM overseas, the machine may politely ask whether you'd like the transaction processed in U.S. dollars instead of the local currency.

Always choose the local currency.

The dollar option is called dynamic currency conversion, or DCC. The machine is essentially offering to perform the currency conversion for you at its exchange rate rather than allowing your card network or bank to handle it. That convenience can be expensive.

Testing cited by the European Consumer Organisation found consumers paid 2.6% to 12% more when choosing their home currency. Separate research involving 1,500 ATM withdrawals found customers choosing the conversion lost money 99.7% of the time, with an average markup of 7.6%.

Here's how to use this on your next trip: If the terminal asks “USD or EUR?” and you're in France, choose EUR. If you're in Mexico, choose pesos. In Japan, choose yen.

Also watch for language such as “accept conversion” or “decline conversion.” Declining the ATM's conversion doesn't cancel the withdrawal. It generally means you're declining its exchange rate.

One caveat: your bank or credit card may still charge its own foreign transaction or ATM fees, so check those before traveling.

5. Buy travel insurance sooner than you think

Here's one that can matter far more than saving $50 on a hotel.

If you're considering travel insurance and have a pre-existing medical condition, don't assume you can wait until right before departure to buy the policy.

Some policies offer a waiver of their pre-existing-condition exclusion only if coverage is purchased within a relatively short period after your initial trip deposit or payment.

Depending on the policy, that window is usually in the 14-21 days range. Allianz, for example, says certain plans require purchase within 14 days of the first nonrefundable trip payment or deposit. Other policies use different deadlines so be sure to look.

The actionable move: On the day you make your first nonrefundable trip payment, start the travel-insurance decision then, not the week before your departure.

And don't simply ask, “Does this policy cover pre-existing conditions?” Instead, ask: “Does it offer a pre-existing-condition exclusion waiver? What's the deadline? What conditions do I have to meet to qualify?”

In conclusion, you already did the hard work finding the cheaper flight. Don't let an ATM, hotel rate, or a few innocent taps of your phone take those savings back.