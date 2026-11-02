New national coalition wants to make life easier for families with pets

A new national coalition, The Pet Variable, is pushing for policies that recognize the important role pets play in Americans' health, housing, and financial stability.

Research shows pet owners sometimes delay medical treatment, struggle to find affordable housing, or remain in dangerous situations because they cannot find accommodations for their animals.

The coalition wants federal, state, and local governments to recognize the human-animal bond as a factor affecting public health and develop policies that help families keep their pets.

For millions of Americans, pets are more than companions. They're members of the family. But that relationship can create unexpected challenges when people need medical care, search for housing, or face financial difficulties.

A new national coalition called The Pet Variable hopes to change that by making the relationship between people and their pets a consideration in public policy.

Launched October 30, the coalition brings together public health experts, veterinarians, housing advocates, researchers, and social service organizations. Its goal is to remove obstacles that sometimes force Americans to choose between caring for themselves and caring for their animals.

"When someone delays their healthcare because they are worried about what will happen to their pet, struggles to find stable or temporary housing that accommodates their pet, or faces financial strain trying to meet both human and veterinary needs, those aren't separate challenges. They are interconnected," said Anna Stout, executive director of The Pet Variable.

The coalition's launch coincides with a new policy proposal published in the Journal of One Health Systems, which argues that the relationship between humans and animals should be formally recognized as a social determinant of health.

Social determinants of health are circumstances, such as housing, income, and access to medical care, that influence a person's health and well-being.

Research reveals significant obstacles

The coalition points to research suggesting that pet ownership can affect important decisions involving health, safety, and financial security.

Among the findings cited in the policy proposal:

Medical care: 61.5% of healthcare providers surveyed said they encountered at least one patient per month who delayed treatment because of concerns involving a pet.

Housing: Although 50% of landlords allow pets, only 9% permit them without restrictions on size or species. Another study found that 27% of respondents considered pet deposits a barrier to housing.

Domestic violence: Research suggests that 18% to 48% of domestic violence survivors delayed leaving an abusive situation because they feared for their pets. Only 18% of domestic violence shelters nationwide accept animals.

Healthcare savings: Research cited in the paper estimated that pet ownership contributed to $11.8 billion in U.S. healthcare savings in 2015 through fewer doctor visits and reduced obesity.

The findings come from different studies and populations, rather than one nationwide survey. Nevertheless, the coalition argues that they demonstrate how pet-related concerns can influence decisions that affect people's lives.

Housing is a major concern

Finding affordable housing that accepts pets can be particularly difficult for renters. Some landlords prohibit animals altogether, while others impose breed restrictions, weight limits, monthly pet rent, or substantial deposits.

For families already struggling with housing costs, those additional expenses can make an otherwise affordable apartment financially out of reach.

The issue becomes even more serious when someone experiences homelessness or needs temporary shelter. Advocates say people sometimes refuse available shelter because they cannot bring their animals with them.

The coalition believes greater cooperation between housing providers, social service agencies, and animal welfare organizations could help address these problems. Temporary pet care is one potential solution.

"At BestyBnB, we've seen how something as simple as providing temporary care for a pet can make all the difference in helping someone access the support they need," said Andy Bond, the organization's co-founder.

A push for policy changes

The Pet Variable has nine founding members representing veterinary medicine, housing, social services, research, and public policy.

The organization plans to advocate for changes at the local, state, and federal levels, including policies that expand access to pet-friendly housing, veterinary services, and emergency shelter.

According to the coalition, Colorado enacted legislation earlier this year recognizing the human-animal bond as a social determinant of health.

Policymakers in Massachusetts, Arizona, and New York City have also pursued measures addressing obstacles facing families with pets, particularly those involving housing.

At the federal level, the coalition wants the human-animal bond recognized in Healthy People 2040, a future national public health planning framework.

Its priorities also include healthy aging, behavioral health, domestic violence survivor safety, and access to veterinary care.