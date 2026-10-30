Consumer product safety recall roundup for October 30, 2026

Recall roundup: New CPSC and FDA safety alerts

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and consumer warnings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.

Harkla recalls sensory swings after falls

More than 25,000 children’s sensory swings are being recalled because a ceiling hook can detach and cause dangerous falls.

The recalled Harkla swings have a ceiling hook that can separate from its mounting plate, creating a serious fall hazard.

About 25,541 were sold in the United States, with an additional 5,534 sold in Canada, and the company has received 29 reports including 14 injuries.

Consumers should stop using the swing immediately until it is repaired with the free repair kit offered by Harkla.

Base Products LLC, doing business as Harkla, is recalling Harkla children’s sensory swings sold with a blue fabric compression seat, a four-hole hook and ceiling mounting hardware. The company said the ceiling hook can separate from its plate, creating a risk of serious injury if a child falls while using the swing. Only swings with a four-hole hook are included.

The hazard

The recall centers on the suspension hardware, not the fabric seat itself. According to the CPSC, Harkla has received 29 reports of the ceiling hook separating, including 14 injuries. Reported injuries include two concussions, a broken arm, and bumps and bruises, underscoring the risk posed by a sudden fall from an overhead-mounted swing.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled swings immediately until they are repaired. Harkla is offering a free repair kit that includes a replacement ceiling hook mounting plate, a safety strap and updated installation instructions. Consumers will be asked to register online, and after receiving the fix, they should dispose of the original hooks in accordance with local waste and recycling rules.

Company contact

Harkla can be reached toll-free at 844-442-7552 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@harkla.co, or online at https://harkla.co/pages/ceiling-hook-recall-2026 or https://harkla.co and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

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SOOWERY dressers recalled for tip-over danger

A small recall of SOOWERY 8-drawer fabric dressers warns that the units can tip over if they are not anchored to a wall.

The dressers are unstable when not anchored, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can seriously injure or kill children.

About 138 units were sold on Amazon.com, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the dresser immediately if it is not anchored, keep children away and request a full refund.

Shenzhen Zhongyuantong Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as SOOWERY, is recalling SOOWERY 8-Drawer Fabric Dressers sold in gray and black on Amazon.com. The units have eight fabric drawers in a metal frame and measure about 47.2 inches wide, 11.8 inches long and 35.4 inches tall. Regulators say the dressers violate the mandatory safety standard for clothing storage units.

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, creating both tip-over and entrapment hazards for children. Those risks are especially serious in bedrooms and other areas where children may climb or pull on drawers. The agency said the products violate the federal requirements established under the STURDY Act. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall announcement.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and move them to a place children cannot access. SOOWERY is offering a full refund. To get one, consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the top, front and sides of the dresser, remove all drawers, and send photos of the marked and disassembled unit before disposing of it.

Company contact

Consumers can contact SOOWERY by email at SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com.

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Pamag Pieeoo mattresses fail fire standard

Consumers are being told to stop using certain Pamag Pieeoo twin-XL mattresses because they do not meet mandatory flammability rules.

The mattresses violate the federal flammability standard for mattresses, creating a fire risk that can cause serious injury or death.

About 50 mattresses were sold on Amazon.com, and no incidents or injuries were reported.

Consumers should stop using the mattress immediately, mark it as recalled and contact Longjili Trading for a full refund.

Longjili Trading (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is recalling Pamag Pieeoo Mattresses sold in an 8-inch-thick twin-XL size. The recalled mattresses have a white top, white sides, a gray curve pattern and were shipped compressed in a box. The CPSC said they do not comply with the mandatory mattress flammability standard.

The hazard

When a mattress fails required flammability testing, it can ignite or allow fire to spread more readily, increasing the danger to anyone sleeping nearby. In a residential fire, that reduced fire resistance can sharply cut escape time and raise the risk of severe injury or death. The agency said no incidents or injuries had been reported, but consumers are still being urged to stop using the product immediately.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses right away and contact Longjili Trading for a full refund. The company said buyers will be asked to destroy the mattress by writing “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the top surface and sending a photo of the marked mattress by email. After that, the mattress should be disposed of.

Company contact

Longjili Trading can be reached by email at Pamagpieeoo@outlook.com.

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DREO space heaters can ignite unexpectedly

Hundreds of thousands of DREO space heaters are being recalled after reports that some units overheated and caught fire.

The recalled DR-HSH015 ceramic heaters can overheat and ignite, creating fire and burn hazards.

About 338,800 were sold in the United States, with 36,300 more in Canada, and 17 incidents have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the heater immediately, unplug it, cut the cord and request a free replacement.

Hesung Innovation Corp, doing business as DREO, is recalling DREO model DR-HSH015 space heaters sold nationwide and through multiple major retailers online. The black ceramic electric heaters are about 11.5 inches wide and 13 inches tall and come with a remote control. Only units made from April 2025 through January 2026 are affected.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the heaters can overheat and ignite, posing both fire and burn hazards. DREO has received 17 reports of units catching fire, including three reports involving property damage and one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s hand. Because space heaters are often used indoors and near furniture or bedding, an ignition failure can escalate quickly.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled heater immediately and unplug it. DREO is offering a free replacement space heater. To participate, consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled unit by cutting the electrical cord and then follow the company’s instructions for submitting a photo of the destroyed heater.

Company contact

DREO can be reached toll-free at 833-820-0887 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at spaceheater@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.dreo.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page, or at www.recallrtr.com/spaceheater.

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HAIARA power banks pose explosion risk

A recall affecting HAIARA power banks sold by Mitrytech follows hundreds of reports of fires and other overheating incidents.

The lithium battery in the recalled power bank can explode and ignite, creating serious fire and burn hazards.

About 11,000 were sold on Amazon.com, and the seller has been made aware of 600 fire and thermal incident reports.

Consumers should stop using the power bank immediately and contact Mitrytech for instructions on getting a full refund.

Huizhou Yancheng Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Mitrytech, is recalling HAIARA power banks, model W5 PRO, sold on Amazon.com. The black units have “20W” printed on the front and “Model: W5 PRO” on the side. The warning applies to power banks that do not have a date code in YYYYMMDD format printed on the side.

The hazard

The CPSC said the power bank’s lithium battery can explode and ignite. Mitrytech has been made aware of 600 reports of fire and other thermal incidents, including three burn injuries and nine reports of property damage. Lithium battery failures can happen during charging, storage or use, and they can spread quickly once a battery cell goes into thermal runaway.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately. Those who bought the product on Amazon.com from Mitrytech should contact the seller for refund instructions. To get a full refund, consumers will need to submit a photo of the recalled power bank with the word “recalled” written on it in permanent marker and confirm that the device has been disposed of in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Mitrytech by email at HAIARArecall@outlook.com or online at www.haiara.net/recalls.html or www.haiara.net and click on “Recalls.”

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Stop using Yfwsrecinoe combo alarms now

The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately discard certain smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that may fail when smoke is present.

The alarms can fail to sound in the presence of hazardous smoke and fire, creating a risk of serious injury or death.

The affected detectors were sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com from November 2023 through October 2026 for between $11 and $107.

Consumers should stop using the detectors immediately, dispose of them and install working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using JuzhiAnn, Yfwsrecinoe and JAEHSKA combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, model JZA-540COM. These detectors were sold online through Amazon.com and eBay.com and are being singled out because they may not alert users when smoke and fire are present. This is a safety warning rather than a standard company-run recall.

The hazard

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are intended to provide early warning during fast-moving household emergencies. The CPSC said this model can fail to alarm in the presence of hazardous smoke and fire, meaning occupants may not get the notice they need to escape. A failure like that can be especially dangerous at night or in homes with children, older adults or anyone who may need extra time to evacuate.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these detectors immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC also urges households to install working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors from reliable sources and not to sell or give away the hazardous product. If these units are currently installed, replace them as soon as possible rather than relying on them for protection.

Company contact

No manufacturer contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers should follow the agency’s disposal and replacement guidance and review the full warning at the source link below.

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ASONPAO gate remotes risk battery ingestion

The CPSC is warning families to get rid of certain gate opener remote transmitters because children can too easily access the coin battery inside.

The remote transmitters allow access to lithium coin batteries, creating a dangerous ingestion hazard for children.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from March 2024 through June 2026 for about $37 and may also have been sold by other third-party sellers.

Consumers should stop using the remote transmitters immediately and dispose of them according to local disposal requirements.

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using ASONPAO Ghost Controls Gate Opener Remote Transmitters immediately. The agency said the remotes violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. The concern is that the battery can be accessed too easily by children.

The hazard

Lithium coin batteries are small but highly dangerous when swallowed. If a child ingests one, the battery can become lodged in the body and cause severe internal burns in a short period of time, which can lead to permanent injury or death. The CPSC said these transmitters fail to meet the federal standard designed to keep those batteries secure inside consumer products.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the ASONPAO Ghost Controls Gate Opener Remote Transmitters right away. The agency urges consumers to dispose of them in accordance with local disposal requirements and not to sell or give away the hazardous remotes. Households with young children should make sure the devices are removed from accessible areas immediately.

Company contact

No manufacturer contact information was provided in the CPSC warning. Consumers should rely on the agency’s warning notice and follow local disposal requirements for products containing coin batteries.

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GuardianSense alarms may not sound in fire

The CPSC is warning consumers to replace certain GuardianSense and KLTseanife combo alarms because they may fail to alert users to smoke and fire.

The recalled-style warning covers alarms that can fail to sound in the presence of hazardous smoke and fire.

The detectors were sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com from September 2025 through June 2026 for between $18 and $168.

Consumers should stop using the detectors immediately, dispose of them and install dependable smoke alarms and CO detectors.

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using GuardianSense/ KLTseanife brand Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm model YHW-542COM-R. These units were sold online in single packs and multipacks and are now under warning because they may not perform the most basic function expected of a home alarm. Consumers should not rely on them for fire protection.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the detectors can fail to alarm in the presence of hazardous smoke and fire. That creates a direct life-safety issue because delayed or missing warnings can prevent people from escaping in time. The risk is particularly acute in sleeping areas, rental properties and homes where people assume they are protected because an alarm has been installed.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the detectors immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC also urges consumers to install working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and not to resell or give away the hazardous devices. If these alarms are installed in the home, they should be replaced promptly with properly certified equipment.

Company contact

No manufacturer contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers should review the agency notice and follow its instructions for disposal and replacement.

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Smoked sprats recalled over botulism risk

HAIFA SMOKED FISH is recalling Cold Smoked Sprats because the fish may be contaminated with a toxin that can cause life-threatening illness.

The recalled fish may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which can cause botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

All lots are included, and the product was distributed in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania through retail stores.

Consumers should not eat the product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

HAIFA SMOKED FISH is recalling Cold Smoked Sprats sold through retail stores in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The FDA said all lots are included in the recall because of potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum. That bacterium can produce toxins that cause botulism, one of the most serious foodborne illnesses.

The hazard

Botulism can be life-threatening and requires urgent medical attention. According to the FDA notice, symptoms can include general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty breathing, weakness in other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also occur. Because symptoms can worsen quickly, anyone who may have eaten the recalled product and feels ill should seek medical care immediately.

What to do

Consumers should not consume the recalled Cold Smoked Sprats. Instead, they should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. If the fish has already been served or stored with other food, consumers should use caution in handling and disposing of it to avoid accidental consumption.

Company contact

Consumers with questions can call 718-523-8899.

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Ultimate Forza supplement hides drug ingredients

An FDA-posted voluntary recall warns that Ultimate Forza Male Supplement contains undeclared prescription-type drug ingredients that could dangerously interact with other medications.

The supplement contains undeclared Sildenafil, Tadalafil and Dapoxetine, making it an unapproved drug product with potentially serious health risks.

All lots are affected, and the product was distributed through certain independently owned GNC franchise locations from 2017 through Oct. 1, 2026.

Consumers should stop using the supplement immediately and return unopened or partially used product to a GNC store for a full refund.

Tonight We Ride, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of Ultimate Forza Male Supplement capsules after the product was found to contain undeclared Sildenafil, Tadalafil and Dapoxetine. The FDA said the affected products include the Ultimate Forza Multi-Capsule/Box and the Ultimate Forza Single Pack, and all lots are covered. These items were sold through certain independently owned and operated GNC franchise locations, not GNC corporate stores.

The hazard

The undeclared presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil means the product contains active ingredients found in prescription drugs such as Viagra and Cialis. Those ingredients can interact with nitrates taken by some people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease, potentially causing blood pressure to drop to dangerous levels. The product also contains Dapoxetine, which is not approved by the FDA in the United States and belongs chemically to a class of drugs known as SSRIs. The agency said its safety and effectiveness have not been established, and SSRIs have been linked to increased suicidal thinking and behavior in children, adolescents and young adults.

What to do

Consumers should stop using Ultimate Forza Male Supplement immediately. Unopened or partially used product can be returned to a GNC store for a full refund. Anyone who has taken the supplement and experienced side effects, or who takes medications that may interact with its undeclared ingredients, should contact a health care professional promptly.

Company contact

Consumers can contact GNC Customer Service at 1-877-462-4700 or by email at GNCRecalls@gnc-hq.com.

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