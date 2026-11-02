Cheaper cars are selling much faster as affordability concerns reshape the auto market

Lower-priced vehicles are selling much faster, with cars priced between $20,000 and $29,999 moving off dealer lots 20% faster than at the beginning of 2026, according to Edmunds.

Affordability is driving buying decisions, as higher vehicle prices, rising fuel costs, and expensive financing push consumers toward less expensive models.

A shortage of affordable vehicles is complicating the market, with some compact car and SUV segments reporting declining sales even as available vehicles sell more quickly.

Americans shopping for a new car appear increasingly focused on price, and the latest industry data suggest dealerships are having little trouble selling their least expensive vehicles.

According to data from automotive research firm Edmunds, vehicles priced between $20,000 and $29,999 spent 20% less time on dealer lots in the third quarter of 2026 than they did in the first quarter. That was the biggest improvement in sales speed of any price category.

The trend extends to somewhat more expensive vehicles. Models priced between $30,000 and $39,999 sold about 18% faster, while those priced between $40,000 and $49,999 saw their time on dealer lots decline by nearly 12%.

The contrast with more expensive vehicles is striking. Cars priced below $50,000 generally sold in fewer than 60 days, while vehicles costing more than $50,000 took longer than 60 days to sell.

The findings, reported by CNBC, suggest consumers are increasingly seeking lower-priced transportation as household budgets come under pressure.

Affordable cars are getting harder to find

The faster sales pace comes with a catch: There aren't necessarily enough inexpensive vehicles available to meet consumers' needs.

According to Cox Automotive, the average advertised price of a new vehicle reached $49,726 in September, putting the typical new car well beyond what many households can comfortably afford.

At the same time, sales of some affordable vehicle categories have actually declined. Compact car sales were down approximately 4% since the beginning of the year, while compact SUV sales fell nearly 8%.

That might seem contradictory. If consumers are eager to buy cheaper cars, why are sales declining?

Industry analysts suggest the answer may be limited inventory rather than a lack of demand. Some of the most popular affordable vehicles have become difficult to find, while automakers have steadily reduced the number of inexpensive models they manufacture.

The compact SUV market illustrates the problem. Toyota's popular RAV4 has experienced supply constraints as the automaker adjusts production and shifts the lineup to hybrid powertrains. Ford has also discontinued the Escape, removing another relatively affordable SUV from the market.

Automakers have moved away from inexpensive cars

The shortage of affordable vehicles reflects a longer-term transformation of the American auto industry.

Over the past decade, domestic manufacturers have largely abandoned compact sedans in favor of SUVs, pickup trucks, and crossovers, which generally sell at higher prices and can generate larger profits.

Consumers looking for inexpensive sedans now depend heavily on foreign automakers.

Models such as the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Volkswagen Jetta still have starting prices below $25,000, but shoppers have fewer choices than they once did.

That is especially challenging for younger consumers, first-time buyers, and households that need basic transportation rather than a vehicle loaded with expensive features.

Edmunds Director of Insights Ivan Drury said trade-in data suggest many buyers purchasing lower-priced vehicles are either entering the new-car market for the first time or buying an additional vehicle for their household.

Financing costs add to the pressure

The demand for less expensive cars also reflects the growing financial burden of vehicle ownership.

Industry data show that approximately one in four consumers financing a vehicle purchase are taking out 84-month loans, a record share. Those seven-year loans can reduce monthly payments, but they also extend the time consumers remain in debt and can substantially increase total interest costs.

Meanwhile, nearly three in 10 vehicles traded toward new-car purchases during the third quarter had negative equity, meaning owners owed more on their loans than their vehicles were worth.

Consumers who roll that unpaid debt into another loan can end up with even larger balances and higher monthly payments.

Rising gasoline prices are another consideration, particularly for buyers who are already stretching their budgets to afford a vehicle.

What it means for car shoppers

The Edmunds findings suggest consumers looking for inexpensive new vehicles may face a more competitive shopping environment than buyers considering luxury models.

That could mean fewer choices on dealer lots and less negotiating leverage on popular, lower-priced vehicles.

Consumers shopping for affordable transportation may benefit from comparing prices at multiple dealerships, considering different models, and checking inventory before visiting a showroom.

A lightly-used vehicle may also be worth considering, although rising used-car prices can limit potential savings.

For shoppers financing a purchase, comparing the total cost of the loan rather than focusing exclusively on the monthly payment is particularly important.

The larger message from the Edmunds data is that the demand for affordable transportation remains strong, even as the supply of inexpensive new vehicles has diminished.

For automakers, that presents a potential opportunity to attract price-conscious buyers. For consumers, it means finding a reasonably priced new car may require more shopping, greater flexibility, and a willingness to act when the right vehicle becomes available.