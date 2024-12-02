Hyundai recalls 226,000 vehicles with faulty backup cameras

Another automaker is recalling vehicles because of problems with the backup camera, and this recall is a big one.

Hyundai is recalling 226,118 2021-2022 Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV and 2022 Elantra N and Santa Fe PHEV vehicles. Due to a damaged printed circuit board, the rearview camera image may fail to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

What to do

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 19, 2025. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 271.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.