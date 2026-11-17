Gen Z is bringing back mall culture: Nearly half of young adults surveyed recently visited a mall, considerably more than older shoppers.

The comeback is real: Mall property values have jumped 13% over the past year, while foot traffic is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

It's about more than shopping: Younger consumers are visiting malls to socialize, discover brands, and enjoy experiences they can't get online.

Remember when hanging out at the mall was practically a teenage rite of passage? You'd meet your friends, wander through stores, grab something at the food court, and maybe buy something if you had a few bucks left.

Then came Amazon, smartphones, and social media and the mall seemed destined to become a relic of the 1980s and '90s.

But here's the twist nobody saw coming. Gen Z, the generation that grew up shopping online, is helping bring the American mall back from the dead.

And the numbers suggest this is more than just nostalgia.

Wait, young people actually want to go to the mall?

Apparently, yes. According to Coresight Research, 48% of Americans ages 18 to 29 surveyed between December 2025 and February 2026 said they'd visited a mall within the previous two weeks.

Compare that with just 27% of shoppers over age 60. That's a pretty remarkable reversal of what many retailers expected.

And another 2026 study from Westfield Rise and Sunnie found some eye-opening things about Gen Z shoppers:

73% said the mall was a top place to hang out with friends

92% were open to discovering something new while visiting

83% said they were likely to try or buy something they hadn't planned on purchasing

72% said they'd still visit a mall even if they couldn't buy anything

That last statistic might be the most revealing. For many young people, the mall isn't necessarily about buying stuff anymore. It's about having somewhere to go and actually talk to someone who is not AI created.

Why Gen Z is rediscovering the mall

Part of the appeal is simple. After growing up with so much of their lives happening online, young adults are discovering that there's something refreshing about shopping, hanging out, and spending time with friends in person.

There's also the nostalgia factor which is real. The return of 1990s and early-2000s fashion has helped revive interest in brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, and Aeropostale.

And TikTok, ironically, may be helping drive people back into physical stores. A shopper discovers an outfit or beauty product online, then heads to the mall to see it in person.

Suddenly, social media and the mall aren't competing. They're actually working together.

The numbers show malls really are making a comeback

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, shopping mall property values have increased 13% over the past year. That's more than double the gain in overall commercial real estate prices.

Meanwhile, data from Placer.ai found that indoor mall visits increased 2.5% during the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. That brought traffic to within 1.3% of pre-pandemic levels.

And in August alone, visits to the top-tier indoor malls tracked by Placer.ai jumped 5% compared with August 2025.

That's not exactly what you'd expect from an industry that was supposedly on its last legs. But there's an important catch. Not every mall is enjoying the comeback. Of the roughly 900 malls tracked by commercial real estate research firm Green Street, only about 250 are benefiting significantly from the resurgence.

The strongest malls, especially those in desirable locations, are attracting new retailers and investing in improvements. Older, struggling malls may continue losing tenants and customers.

The new mall looks a little different

The days of relying on Sears, Macy's, or JCPenney to bring in crowds are fading.

Instead, successful malls are finding new ways to get people through the doors. That includes more restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues, beauty services, and stores catering specifically to younger shoppers.

Even brands that started online are discovering the benefits of opening physical stores. Fashion retailers like Edikted and Princess Polly are among the brands helping attract younger customers to malls.

And some retailers that initially experimented with temporary pop-up locations are now signing longer leases.

But are young shoppers actually spending money?

Here's where things get especially interesting.

A new November 2026 report from Placer.ai suggests young adults aren't visiting malls just to hang out. They're also going there to shop.

The research found that shoppers ages 18 to 29 represented a larger share of the customer base at indoor malls, open-air shopping centers, and outlet malls than their share of the overall adult population.

And surprisingly, mid-tier malls attracted a particularly strong concentration of younger shoppers. That suggests Gen Z isn't exclusively interested in fancy shopping destinations with upscale restaurants and expensive boutiques.

Convenience, familiar brands, and affordable shopping options still matter. In other words, sometimes a trip to the mall really is just a trip to the mall.

What the comeback means for your wallet

Having more stores and shopping options is generally good news for consumers. You can try on clothes, compare products in person, and avoid some of the headaches associated with online returns.

But malls are also very good at encouraging shoppers to spend money they hadn't planned on spending.

Here are four ways to enjoy the comeback without blowing your budget.